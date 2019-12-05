> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Purism Announces "Made in USA" Librem 5 Linux Phone, Now Available for Pre-Order

Shipping starts in Q3 2020 and the phone costs $1.999 USD

Dec 5, 2019 21:00 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Librem 5 USA edition
   Librem 5 USA edition

Purism announced today that it has started manufacturing a special version of their Librem 5 Linux-powered smartphone that's being built in the US to address supply chain security concerns.

It's a known fact that Purism has done everything they could to make the Librem 5 the most secure and private smartphone on the market, but the fact of the matter that it's not built in the United States of America might not please some customers.

As such, the company, which is known for their security- and privacy-focused Linux-based laptops and phones, is now offering a special Librem 5 version manufactured in the US, with components made in the USA, in the same US facility where the Librem 5 devkits and Librem Key were built.

"Having a secure auditable US based supply chain including parts procurement, fabrication, testing, assembly, and fulfillment all from within the same facility is the best possible security story," said Todd Weaver, Founder and CEO of Purism. "By moving the supply chain into the same facility complex as our assembly and fulfillment center, we can directly oversee each stage of the production."

Available for pre-order today, ships in Q3 2020

Purism noted the fact that the Librem 5 USA edition of the Linux-based smartphone is a premium version that should only be bought by customers who are concerted about the hardware supply chain, or those who want to support the company's attempts to expand their US operations.

Therefore, the Librem 5 USA edition will cost no less than $1,999 USD, and it can be pre-order starting today from Purism's online store alongside the regular version of Librem 5, which sells for $699 USD. All pre-orders will be shipped starting Q3 2020, and existing Librem 5 orders can be shifted to the Librem 5 USA edition without losing your place in line.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Installer Is Now Available for Public Testing

First alpha release brings better hardware support

Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Installer Is Now Available for Public Testing
Canonical Patches Intel Microcode Regression in Ubuntu PCs with Skylake CPUs

Patches are available now for all supported Ubuntu releases

Canonical Patches Intel Microcode Regression in Ubuntu PCs with Skylake CPUs
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS 7 Receive Important Kernel Security Update

Fixes two vulnerabilities and numerous other issues

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS 7 Receive Important Kernel Security Update
Mozilla Thunderbird 68.3.0 Released for Linux, Windows, and macOS

New version of the email client is now up for grabs

Mozilla Thunderbird 68.3.0 Released for Linux, Windows, and macOS

Fresh Reviews

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

Several Amazon Kindle Tablets Receive Firmware 5.12.3 - Update Now

This release includes performance improvements and bug fixes

Several Amazon Kindle Tablets Receive Firmware 5.12.3 - Update Now
Amazon Sends Customers Condoms Instead of Nintendo Switch

The console was purchased on this year’s Black Friday

Amazon Sends Customers Condoms Instead of Nintendo Switch
Microsoft Releases December 2019 Surface Pro 7 Firmware Update

The new firmware brings several new driver updates

Microsoft Releases December 2019 Surface Pro 7 Firmware Update
US President Tells NATO Huawei Is a “Security Risk”

NATO emphasizes the need for secure 5G communications

US President Tells NATO Huawei Is a “Security Risk”
Risk of Fire as More Microsoft Surface Books Experience Swollen Batteries

Issue only affecting original Surface Book model

Risk of Fire as More Microsoft Surface Books Experience Swollen Batteries
FBI: Don’t Forget to Change Your Fridge Password

FBI provides security recommendations for IoT users

FBI: Don’t Forget to Change Your Fridge Password
Apple Will Have an iPhone for Everyone with Five-Model 2020 Lineup

The iPhone lineup will include a total of 5 different models

Apple Will Have an iPhone for Everyone with Five-Model 2020 Lineup
Microsoft Begins Automatic Updates for Windows 10 Version 1909

Home users running version 1809 will receive the update

Microsoft Begins Automatic Updates for Windows 10 Version 1909
New Vulnerability Lets Attackers Hijack VPN Connections on Most UNIX Systems

The security flaw affects OpenVPN, WireGuard and IKEv2/IPSec

New Vulnerability Lets Attackers Hijack VPN Connections on Most UNIX Systems