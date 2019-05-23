Peppermint 10 Operating System Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

The Peppermint OS team released the Peppermint 10 Linux-based operating system for personal computer based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series.

As Peppermint 10 is based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS repositories as of May 14th, 2019, it means it's in fact based on Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, which ships with updated kernel and graphics stacks from the Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating system. As such, Peppermint 10 is powered by Linux kernel 4.18.0-18.

Highlights of the Peppermint 10 release include support for automatically install the Nvidia proprietary graphics drivers, including support for Nvidia Optimus setups, Ice 6.0.2 with support for isolated profiles for Chromium, Google Chrome, and Vivaldi web browsers, and a new utility for setting font DPIs.

"As with previous releases we invite you to compare Peppermint to other operating systems, we are confident you will be impressed," said Mark Greaves in the release notes. Peppermint 10 still comes in both 64bit and 32bit flavours so older hardware is still supported. We hope you enjoy using it half as much as we did putting it together."

Updated components, other improvements

Among the updated components included in the Peppermint 10 operating system, we can mention Nemo 4.0.6 file manager, mintinstall 7.9.7, mintstick 1.39, Neofetch 6.0.1, Xed 2.0.2, XPlayer 2.0.2, and XViewer 2.0.2. Additionally, XReader replaces Evince as default document viewer.

The light-locker and light-locker-settings packages now replace i3lock, the network-manager-pptp-gnome and network-manager-openvpn-gnome plugins for NetworkManager are now installed by default, and Peppermint 10 also ships with a new xfce-panel-switch profile for resetting the panel.

New GTK themes are now available as well in multiple colors, along with a new default xfwm4 theme to match them, two new wallpapers and new background image for both the login and lock screens, as well as new boot and shutdown screens. You can download Peppermint 10 right now for 64-bit and 32-bit systems.