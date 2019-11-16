> > >
PCLinuxOS Gets November 2019 ISO with Refreshed Themes, Latest Updates

PCLinuxOS 2019.11 is now available to download

Nov 16, 2019 
PCLinuxOS 2019.11
   PCLinuxOS 2019.11

The PCLinuxOS community released their monthly ISO snapshots for November 2019, a release that contains all the latest bug and security updates, as well as various improvements.

PCLinuxOS 2019.11 is out now as the latest and most up to date installation medium for this independently developed and user-friendly GNU/Linux distribution, including a fully updated system with all the updates released as of November 12th, 2019, with refreshed themes for GRUB, bootsplash, and the desktop.

PCLinuxOS 2019.11 is available in there different edition, with the KDE Plasma 5, Xfce, and MATE desktop environments. The PCLinuxOS 2019.11 KDE edition ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.17.3 desktop environment, as well as the KDE Applications 19.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.64.0 open-source software suites.

On the other hand, the PCLinuxOS 2019.11 Xfce edition includes the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment with the Thunar 1.8.10, Xfburn 0.6.1, xfce4-whiskermenu-plugin 2.3.4, and xfce4-screenshooter 1.9.7 packages, and the PCLinuxOS 2019.11 MATE edition features up-to-date applications and libraries as well.

Powered by Linux kernel 5.3.10

Under the hood, all PCLinuxOS 2019.11 editions are powered by Linux 5.3.10 kernel, which brings better hardware support and stronger security. Also included are the Nvidia 430.64 proprietary graphics driver, and a new version of the Myliveusb utility that lets users add and boot multiple PCLinuxOS ISOs.

Bluetooth connectivity has been improved as well in PCLinuxOS 2019.11, which you can download right now through our free software portal. This release is supported on 64-bit BIOS and UEFI computers, and it's intended only for new installations or in case you want to reinstall. Existing users need only to update their installations.

"Please note it is not required to do a clean installation each month since PCLinuxOS is a rolling release. These ISOs are being provided so new users don’t have a large update to perform after installation from a dated ISO. Please note if you plan on booting and/or installing PCLinuxOS 2019.11 in VirtualBox then please use Virtualbox 6.0.14 as it has support for the 5.3.x kernels," reads the release announcement.

