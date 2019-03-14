> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Opera 60 "Reborn" Browser Enters Beta with Crypto Wallet in Sidebar, Revamped UI

Now available for Linux, Windows, and Mac

Mar 14, 2019 13:37 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Opera 60 beta released
6 photos
   Opera 60 beta released

Opera Software announced today the general availability of the first beta release of their upcoming Opera 60 (a.k.a. Reborn 3) web browser for all supported platforms, including Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Opera 60 is the next major release of the Chromium-based web browser, featuring a refreshed user interface with light and dark themes that are inspired by high-key and low-key lighting photography, revamped tabs to make them stand out of the crowd, and more minimalist, yet fully functional design.

Opera 60 or Reborn 3 also promises to be the world’s first Web 3.0-ready desktop browser with an integrated Crypto Wallet in the sidebar to sign crypto-transactions with your phone, which means that the built-in Crypto Wallet needs to be paired to your Opera for Android web browser.

Opera 60 beta is here, based on Chromium 73

The first beta version of the Opera 60 web browser is now available for public testing, based on Chromium 73.0.3683.46. Since the previous development versions, Opera 60 beta adds a lot of new dark themed pop-ups and continues to further improve the Reborn 3 UI. It also merges with the Opera 59 development version.

"Progress on Reborn 3, or Opera 60, had been going so well that it overtook much of what we were doing with Opera 59. In other words, we decided to merge the two versions into one release: Reborn 3, which will be coming soon to the stable channel," said Kornelia Mielczarczyk, Desktop QA at Opera Software.

You can download Opera 60 beta for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now from our free software portal if you want to be one of the first to run the upcoming major release, which should hit the streets in the coming weeks. Check out the screenshot gallery below to see Opera 60 in action.

Light and dark theme inspired by photography
Light and dark theme inspired by photography
Opera 60 with dark theme
Opera 60 with dark theme
Opera 60 with light theme
Opera 60 with light theme
Improved Snapshot tool
Improved Snapshot tool

Opera 60 (6 Images)

Opera 60 beta released
Light and dark theme inspired by photographyOpera 60 with dark theme
+3more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Google Chrome 73 Released for Linux, Mac, and Windows with 60 Security Fixes

Also brings various improvements and new features

Google Chrome 73 Released for Linux, Mac, and Windows with 60 Security Fixes
Google Releases Chrome 72 for Linux, Windows, and Mac, Download Now

This release includes 58 security fixes, improvements

Google Releases Chrome 72 for Linux, Windows, and Mac, Download Now
Mozilla Firefox 65 "Quantum" Is Now Available to Download, Here's What's New

It's available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Mozilla Firefox 65 "Quantum" Is Now Available to Download, Here's What's New
Mozilla Firefox 65 Promises Enhanced Security for Linux, Android, and macOS

The final release is expected on January 29, 2019

Mozilla Firefox 65 Promises Enhanced Security for Linux, Android, and macOS
Vivaldi 2.2 Introduces Picture-in-Picture, Smarter Tab Management and Navigation

Now available for Mac, Linux, and Windows

Vivaldi 2.2 Introduces Picture-in-Picture, Smarter Tab Management and Navigation

Fresh Reviews

The Occupation Review (PS4)

An interesting concept marred by technical and design issues

The Occupation Review (PS4)
Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

The fighting game franchise that didn't take itself too seriously, focusing on entertainment brings yet another title

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

“The next generation of Galaxy has arrived”

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review
The Occupation Review (PS4)

An interesting concept marred by technical and design issues

The Occupation Review (PS4)
Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

The fighting game franchise that didn't take itself too seriously, focusing on entertainment brings yet another title

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

Latest News

Canonical Releases Minor Linux Kernel Security Update for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

HWE kernel update also available for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM users

Canonical Releases Minor Linux Kernel Security Update for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Google Chrome for Android 73 Promises Faster Page Loading to Save Your Data

Also makes it easier to browse suggested articles offline

Google Chrome for Android 73 Promises Faster Page Loading to Save Your Data
Opera 60 "Reborn" Browser Enters Beta with Crypto Wallet in Sidebar, Revamped UI

Now available for Linux, Windows, and Mac

Opera 60 "Reborn" Browser Enters Beta with Crypto Wallet in Sidebar, Revamped UI
How to Temporarily Fix Broken Fonts in Google Chrome 73

Latest version of Chrome seemingly breaking down fonts

How to Temporarily Fix Broken Fonts in Google Chrome 73
Enable DuckDuckGo in Google Chrome 73

DuckDuckGo finally offered as an option in Chrome

Enable DuckDuckGo in Google Chrome 73
Most Android Antivirus Apps Are Useless, Study Reveals

Some are flagged as malware despite listed in Play Store

Most Android Antivirus Apps Are Useless, Study Reveals
Windows 10 Version 1903 Will Take Care of Botched Updates on Its Own

Microsoft confirms the feature will be part of next update

Windows 10 Version 1903 Will Take Care of Botched Updates on Its Own
Samsung Says the Galaxy S10 Fingerprint Sensor Will Get Better Over Time

Company promises more updates for the sensor

Samsung Says the Galaxy S10 Fingerprint Sensor Will Get Better Over Time
Windows 10 Version 1903 Will Let Home Users Pause Updates for Up to 35 Days

New change coming to users with next feature update

Windows 10 Version 1903 Will Let Home Users Pause Updates for Up to 35 Days