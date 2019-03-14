Opera 60 "Reborn" Browser Enters Beta with Crypto Wallet in Sidebar, Revamped UI

Opera Software announced today the general availability of the first beta release of their upcoming Opera 60 (a.k.a. Reborn 3) web browser for all supported platforms, including Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Opera 60 is the next major release of the Chromium-based web browser, featuring a refreshed user interface with light and dark themes that are inspired by high-key and low-key lighting photography, revamped tabs to make them stand out of the crowd, and more minimalist, yet fully functional design.

Opera 60 or Reborn 3 also promises to be the world’s first Web 3.0-ready desktop browser with an integrated Crypto Wallet in the sidebar to sign crypto-transactions with your phone, which means that the built-in Crypto Wallet needs to be paired to your Opera for Android web browser.

Opera 60 beta is here, based on Chromium 73

The first beta version of the Opera 60 web browser is now available for public testing, based on Chromium 73.0.3683.46. Since the previous development versions, Opera 60 beta adds a lot of new dark themed pop-ups and continues to further improve the Reborn 3 UI. It also merges with the Opera 59 development version.

"Progress on Reborn 3, or Opera 60, had been going so well that it overtook much of what we were doing with Opera 59. In other words, we decided to merge the two versions into one release: Reborn 3, which will be coming soon to the stable channel," said Kornelia Mielczarczyk, Desktop QA at Opera Software.

You can download Opera 60 beta for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now from our free software portal if you want to be one of the first to run the upcoming major release, which should hit the streets in the coming weeks. Check out the screenshot gallery below to see Opera 60 in action.

Light and dark theme inspired by photography

Opera 60 with dark theme

Opera 60 with light theme