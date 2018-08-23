> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support

Mozilla Firefox 61.0.2, FFmpeg 4.0.2 & Xen 4.11 also landed

Aug 23, 2018 14:02 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             

openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio informs us today that the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling release operating system is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 4.18 kernel series, and received some of the most recent Open Source technologies.

Even though it's the holidays season and most developers take a break from all the heavy work they do all year, the OpenSuSE Tumbleweed operating system continues to receive some of the freshest updates, and this week it received a major kernel bump with the latest Linux 4.18 kernel series, which brings lots of new features.

"The most recent snapshot, 20180818, updated the kernel to version 4.18.0, which brought many changes for KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine)," said Douglas DeMaio. "Netfilter project nftables was restored as the default backend with firewalld 0.6.1 and now nftables and iptables can co-exist after a bug fix with the 'nat' table form the [Linux] 4.18 kernel."

AV1 codec support, latest software updates

Apart from the Linux 4.18 kernel, which is a major milestone for openSUSE Tumbleweed as only a few GNU/Linux distributions out there managed to adopt it at the moment of writing, the operating system also received support for the groundbreaking and super efficient AOMedia Video 1 (AV1) video codec via the FFMpeg 4.0.2 update.

Other updated packages that landed recently in the openSUSE Tumbleweed software repositories include the Mozilla Firefox 61.0.2 web browser, libsoup 2.62.3 HTTP client/server library for GNOME, Xen 4.11.0 hypervisor, QEMU 2.12.1 virtualization software, Krusader 2.7.1 twin-panel file manager, and btrfsprogs 4.17.1 Btrfs file system manager.

Also worth mentioning are the ImageMagick 7.0.8.9, Strace 4.24, yast2-http-server 4.1.1, and yast2-storage-ng 4.1.4 packages, so if you're using openSUSE Tumbleweed on your personal computer we recommend updating it as soon as possible to receive the new package versions mentioned above and the new features and improvements they bring.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More

Also introduces new security and compliance features

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More
After Adopting LXQt, Lubuntu Is Switching to Wayland by Default for Ubuntu 20.10

Lubuntu 18.10 will be the first release with LXQt by default

After Adopting LXQt, Lubuntu Is Switching to Wayland by Default for Ubuntu 20.10
GNOME 3.30 Brings Back Desktop Icons with Nautilus Integration, Wayland Support

Now ready for public testing with latest Nautilus release

GNOME 3.30 Brings Back Desktop Icons with Nautilus Integration, Wayland Support
KDE neon Linux Operating System Is Now Available for Pinebook 64-Bit ARM Laptops

Features the KDE Plasma desktop optimized for the Pinebook

KDE neon Linux Operating System Is Now Available for Pinebook 64-Bit ARM Laptops
Chrome OS 69 Will Finally Bring Linux Apps to Chromebooks, Night Light Support

Files app improvements and global text-to-speech settings

Chrome OS 69 Will Finally Bring Linux Apps to Chromebooks, Night Light Support

Fresh Reviews

Dead Cells Review (PC)

Mesmerizing roguelike platformer with infinite replayability

Dead Cells Review (PC)
Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review

Choose the keys you want with this mechanical keyboard

Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion PlayStation 4 Review

An adventure that's surprisingly fun to play through

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion PlayStation 4 Review
Dead Cells Review (PC)

Mesmerizing roguelike platformer with infinite replayability

Dead Cells Review (PC)
Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review

Choose the keys you want with this mechanical keyboard

Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review

Latest News

Apple Releases iOS 12 Beta 10 and Public Beta 8 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch

The new betas are now available via OTA updates

Apple Releases iOS 12 Beta 10 and Public Beta 8 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch
Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows as an Electron App

Made just for fun, but it runs quite well

Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows as an Electron App
Apple Announces New Apple Watch Challenge to Celebrate America's National Parks

The company will donate $1 for each Apple Pay transaction

Apple Announces New Apple Watch Challenge to Celebrate America's National Parks
openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support

Mozilla Firefox 61.0.2, FFmpeg 4.0.2 & Xen 4.11 also landed

openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support
Nikon Unveils Its First Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras, the Nikon Z 7 & Nikon Z 6

With innovative Z-series full-frame mirrorless system

Nikon Unveils Its First Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras, the Nikon Z 7 & Nikon Z 6
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More

Also introduces new security and compliance features

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More
After Adopting LXQt, Lubuntu Is Switching to Wayland by Default for Ubuntu 20.10

Lubuntu 18.10 will be the first release with LXQt by default

After Adopting LXQt, Lubuntu Is Switching to Wayland by Default for Ubuntu 20.10
GNOME 3.30 Brings Back Desktop Icons with Nautilus Integration, Wayland Support

Now ready for public testing with latest Nautilus release

GNOME 3.30 Brings Back Desktop Icons with Nautilus Integration, Wayland Support
KDE neon Linux Operating System Is Now Available for Pinebook 64-Bit ARM Laptops

Features the KDE Plasma desktop optimized for the Pinebook

KDE neon Linux Operating System Is Now Available for Pinebook 64-Bit ARM Laptops