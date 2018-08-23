openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support

openSUSE Project's Douglas DeMaio informs us today that the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling release operating system is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 4.18 kernel series, and received some of the most recent Open Source technologies.

Even though it's the holidays season and most developers take a break from all the heavy work they do all year, the OpenSuSE Tumbleweed operating system continues to receive some of the freshest updates, and this week it received a major kernel bump with the latest Linux 4.18 kernel series, which brings lots of new features.

"The most recent snapshot, 20180818, updated the kernel to version 4.18.0, which brought many changes for KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine)," said Douglas DeMaio. "Netfilter project nftables was restored as the default backend with firewalld 0.6.1 and now nftables and iptables can co-exist after a bug fix with the 'nat' table form the [Linux] 4.18 kernel."

AV1 codec support, latest software updates

Apart from the Linux 4.18 kernel, which is a major milestone for openSUSE Tumbleweed as only a few GNU/Linux distributions out there managed to adopt it at the moment of writing, the operating system also received support for the groundbreaking and super efficient AOMedia Video 1 (AV1) video codec via the FFMpeg 4.0.2 update.

Other updated packages that landed recently in the openSUSE Tumbleweed software repositories include the Mozilla Firefox 61.0.2 web browser, libsoup 2.62.3 HTTP client/server library for GNOME, Xen 4.11.0 hypervisor, QEMU 2.12.1 virtualization software, Krusader 2.7.1 twin-panel file manager, and btrfsprogs 4.17.1 Btrfs file system manager.

Also worth mentioning are the ImageMagick 7.0.8.9, Strace 4.24, yast2-http-server 4.1.1, and yast2-storage-ng 4.1.4 packages, so if you're using openSUSE Tumbleweed on your personal computer we recommend updating it as soon as possible to receive the new package versions mentioned above and the new features and improvements they bring.