openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.17, KDE Plasma 5.13 Landed

As of today, the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling operating system is now powered by the latest and most advanced Linux 4.17 kernel series, which landed in the most recent snapshot released earlier.

Tumbleweed snapshot 20180615 was released today, June 17, 2018, and it comes only two days after snapshot 20180613, which added the Mesa 18.1.1 graphics stack and KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment, along with many components of the latest KDE Applications 18.04.2 software suite.

Today's snapshot 20180615 continued upgrading the KDE Applications software suite to version 18.04.2, but it also upgraded the kernel from Linux 4.16.12 to Linux 4.17.1. As such, OpenSuSE Tumbleweed is now officially powered by Linux kernel 4.17, so upgrading your installs as soon as possible would be a good idea.

What else landed in openSUSE Tumbleweed lately

Among other things that landed this month in the software repositories of openSUSE Tumbleweed, we can mention the latest Qt 5.11.0 application framework, which is needed by the KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment, NetworkManager-applet 1.8.12, hwinfo 21.55, libvirt 4.4.0, Mercurial 4.6.1, and SQLite 3.24.0.

On the GNOME side of things, openSUSE Tumbleweed received packages like Epiphany 3.28.2.1, GNOME Documents 3.28.1, GDM 3.28.2, GNOME Builder 3.28.2, GNOME Disks 3.28.3, GNOME Control Center 3.28.2, GNOME Shell 3.28.2, GNOME Terminal 3.28.2, Mutter 3.28.2, Vala 0.40.6, and VTE 0.52.2.

Among other noteworthy updates, we can mention the GIMP 2.10.2 image editor, Midnight Commander 4.8.21 file manager, KDevelop 5.2.3 IDE, as well as KDEConnect 1.3.1 and Flatpak 0.11.7. Also, we should mention that GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 8 is now the default system compiler in openSUSE Tumbleweed.

Upcoming snapshots are expected to bring the FFMpeg 4.0 multimedia backend as well so make sure you keep your Tumbleweed installs up-to-date at all times if you want to receive the all the latest goodies.