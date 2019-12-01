openSUSE Leap 15.0 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1 Now

The openSUSE Leap 15.0 operating system release has reached end of life on November 30th, 2019, which was the last day when it received software updates and security patches.

openSUSE Leap 15.0 was released 18 months ago, on May 25th, 2018, and it was based on the SUSE Enterprise Linux 15 operating system series. It was the first OpenSuSE Leap release to adopt a new versioning scheme that's in sync with upstream SUSE Enterprise Linux (SLE) releases.

As of November 30th, 2019, openSUSE Leap 15.0 will no longer receive software updates and security patches for its core components or apps. Therefore, users are encouraged upgrade their computers as soon as possible to the latest version, openSUSE Leap 15.1, which will be supported with software updates and security patches until November 2020.

"openSUSE Leap 15.0 will receive no further maintenance or security updates after that date. It is recommended for openSUSE Leap users to upgrade to the current release openSUSE Leap 15.1. The next release, openSUSE Leap 15.2, is planned for May 2020." said Marcus Meissner, SUSE Security and openSUSE Maintenance.

openSUSE Leap 15.2 slated for release on May 2020

openSUSE Leap 15.1 was released on May 22nd, 2019. It's based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1 (Service Pack 1) and comes with an improved installer and updated kernel and graphics stacks for better hardware support. Meanwhile, the openSUSE Project works on openSUSE Leap 15.2, the next major version slated for release on May 2020.

openSUSE Leap 15.0 users can upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1 by using the built-in package manager to upgrade all components or by downloading the openSUSE Leap 15.1 installation image and performing a fresh install it on their personal computers. The openSUSE Project provides in-depth upgrade instructions here.