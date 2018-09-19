> > >
Open-Source AMDGPU and ATI Linux Graphics Drivers Updated with New Features

xf86-video-ati 18.1.0 and xf86-video-amdgpu 18.1.0 released

Sep 19, 2018 20:18 GMT 
Michel Dänzer, the maintainer of the open-source X.Org graphics drivers for ATI/AMD Radeon GPUs supported by the "amdgpu" and "radeon" Linux kernel drivers, announced the release of xf86-video-ati 18.1.0 and xf86-video-amdgpu 18.1.0.

While not major updates, the xf86-video-ati 18.1.0 and xf86-video-amdgpu 18.1.0 releases bring several new features that should boost the performance of your AMD Radeon or ATI graphics cards on various GNU/Linux distributions. Both releases are compatible with X.Org Server versions 1.13 to 1.20, the latest available right now.

Highlights of xf86-video-amdgpu 18.1.0 include support for advanced color management functionality and support for X11 colormaps and gamma correction when X.Org Server runs at depth 30. Both features can be used with the new AMDGPU DC (Display Code) feature implemented in Linux kernel 4.17 or later.

On the other hand, the xf86-video-ati 18.1.0 open-source graphics driver is here to address random screen corruption and crashes that have been reported by users when using the GLAMOR 2D acceleration driver for the X server with the most recent X.Org Server 1.20 display server.

TearFree improvements, support for leasing RandR outputs to clients

But there are also a bunch of changes common to both xf86-video-ati 18.1.0 and xf86-video-amdgpu 18.1.0 open-source graphics drivers, namely support for leasing RandR outputs to clients and robustness fixes for TearFree by addressing various issues were the X.Org Server could crash or freeze when TearFree was disabled at runtime.

Other than that, both releases include build fixes for various m4 related issues with older versions of the autotools package. If you rely on either of these open-source graphics drivers for your GNU/Linux distribution, we recommend updating or installing both xf86-video-ati 18.1.0 and xf86-video-amdgpu 18.1.0 as soon as possible.

