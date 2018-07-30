> >
OnePlus Says Android P Is Coming to OnePlus 3/3T, OnePlus 5/5T, and OnePlus 6

The software update will be available in the coming months

Jul 30, 2018 
Chinese mobile phone manufacturer OnePlus announced today that the forthcoming Android P software update would be available in the coming months to the OnePlus 3 and 3T, OnePlus 5 and 5T, as well as OnePlus 6 devices.

OnePlus says that it has been working with Google in the past several months during the development cycle of the upcoming Android P or Android 9 Linux-based mobile operating system to optimize it for all of their supported devices, including the old OnePlus 3 and 3T series.

"Over the past few months, we have been working closely with Google on the Android P Beta program," said OxygenOS operations manager Gary C. in a forum post. "The Android P update will be available on the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5/T and OnePlus 3/3T, in this order. We will keep you all updated in the coming months."

There won't be any Android 8.1 Oreo update for OnePlus 3 and 3T

While OnePlus 3 and 3T users were waiting for the Android 8.1 Oreo software update, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed today that they shifted the development focus and resources on the Android P operating system instead of wasting time on Android 8.1, which won't bring as many new features as Android P.

OnePlus devices use OxygenOS, an in-house built mobile operating system based on Google's Android, but with various optimizations and extra features to offer OnePlus customers unique mobile experiences. OxygenOS 5.0.4 was recently released for the OnePlus 3 and 3T with the latest Android Security Patch for July 2018.

Additionally, OxygenOS 5.0.4 brought some image quality improvements to the front camera and better support for manually adjusting the ISO setting via third-party camera apps, improved front camera zoom-in support for Snapchat, as well as a fix for a parallel WhatsApp crash issue.

