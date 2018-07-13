> >
Nintendo Found a Way to Patch an Unpatchable Coldboot Exploit in Nintendo Switch

New Nintendo Switch units apparently immune to Fusée Gelée

Jul 13, 2018 
If you plan on buying a Nintendo Switch gaming console to run Linux on it using the "unpatchable" exploit publicly disclosed a few months ago, think again because Nintendo reportedly fixed the security hole.

Not long ago, a team of hackers calling themselves ReSwitched publicly disclosed a security vulnerability in the Nvidia Tegra X1 chip, which they called Fusée Gelée and could allow anyone to hack a Nintendo Switch gaming console to install a Linux-based operating system and run homebrew code and apps using a simple trick.

Similar hacking methods were already available, and new ones emerged after ReSwitched's disclosure of Fusée Gelée, but it would appear that Nintendo worked hard to patch the exploit, which the hackers called "unpatchable," and the company is now shipping revised Nintendo Switch units that are reportedly immune to Fusée Gelée and similar hacks.

The good and the bad news for Nintendo Switch users

The good news is that if you already own a Nintendo Switch console, chances are it's hackable with various of the available methods on the market so you could run Linux and other homebrew software on it. In the same manner, some the revised Nintendo Switch units still ship with an older firmware that's vulnerable to these hacks.

Hacker SciresM reports on Twitter (via Wololo) that the new Nintendo Switch units are using firmware 4.1.0, which is vulnerable to his deja vu exploit. The hacker urges users who bought a new Nintendo Switch running firmware 4.1.0 to no update to the new 5.0.0 firmware Nintendo is already shipping.

The bad news is that you can't tell which firmware your new Nintendo Switch is running, so it is advised to hurry up and buy one right now from existing stocks while they last if you plan on hack it to run Linux and related stuff on it. It's a good idea to ask your local hardware store if they received new units or not.

