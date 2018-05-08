> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Next Generation Ubuntu Linux Installer Could Use HTML5, Electron, and Snaps

Canonical's Mark Shuttleworth outlines upcoming features

May 8, 2018 16:45 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Development kicked off on the next Ubuntu release, the Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), and it looks like one of its major new features could be a next-generation Ubiquity graphical installer.

Ubuntu's graphical installer, Ubiquity, is continually evolving. For example, the latest release, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), adds more new features to Ubiquity, including a minimal installation option, revamped steps, and other optimizations.

In a recent thread on the Ubuntu-level mailing list, Canonical's CEO Mark Shuttleworth explains some of the components being used in Ubiquity, including Curtin for disk partitioning and installation and MAAS for network and storage configuration.

"First, we have Curtin, which knows how to take a description of a machine and do-the-right-thing; partitioning, installing, and cleaning up. Curtin is neat and efficient, super-fast, and it's used by both MAAS and the new Ubuntu Server installer, Subiquity." says Mark Shuttleworth.

"Second, we have MAAS, which has some very nice HTML interfaces for configuring network and storage on a machine. All of that lines up with Curtin, because MAAS uses Curtin to do the actual install. So we have the beginnings of an HTML5 installer."

Work on Ubiquity NG starts now

Work on the next-generation Ubiquity graphical installer starts now, according to Mark Shuttleworth, and it could make a first appearance on the upcoming Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating system, due for release on October 2018.

For Ubiquity NG, the Ubuntu development team will add newer technologies that have been around for some time now. These include HTML5 for the interface instead of the older HTML code used now, the Electron HTML5 app framework, and Snaps.

"Fourth, we have snaps, which are just amazingly tasty ways to get the latest bits in the hands of your community," said Mark Shuttleworth at the end of his proposal for Ubiquity NG, which, unfortunately, doesn't detail how these technologies will be used to make the Ubuntu graphical installer better.

We will keep an eye on the development cycle of Ubuntu 18.10, as usual, and let you know if anything changes in regards to the graphical installer, as well as if more ideas surface on the plans outlined by Mark Shuttleworth for the next-generation Ubiquity.

Related Stories

CrossOver for Linux & Mac Updated with Better Support for Microsoft Office 2016

CrossOver 17.5.0 is now available for download

CrossOver for Linux & Mac Updated with Better Support for Microsoft Office 2016
Ubuntu 18.10 Operating System Dubbed "Cosmic Cuttlefish" by Mark Shuttleworth

Will launch in October with new security features

Ubuntu 18.10 Operating System Dubbed "Cosmic Cuttlefish" by Mark Shuttleworth
Watch: Mac OS X 10.4 Running in Windows Alternative ReactOS via PearPC Emulator

It's possible to emulate other operating systems as well

Watch: Mac OS X 10.4 Running in Windows Alternative ReactOS via PearPC Emulator
openSUSE Conference 2018 to Take Place in Prague, Czech Republic, from May 25-27

Registrations are now open and free of charge for everyone

openSUSE Conference 2018 to Take Place in Prague, Czech Republic, from May 25-27

Fresh Reviews

Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)

Rule, expand and dominate in a variety of ways

Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)
Logitech G213 Prodigy Review - The Definition of a Compromise

It's not a bad keyboard, but it's not really good either

Logitech G213 Prodigy Review - The Definition of a Compromise
Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome

To succeed you have to fail, lots and lots of times

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

It's a great choice if you don't mind a different layout

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

Latest News

Debian Patches Two Security Flaws in Stretch and Jessie with New Kernel Update

The new kernel version also addresses some regressions

Debian Patches Two Security Flaws in Stretch and Jessie with New Kernel Update
Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" Is Now Officially Open for Development

Will ship with GCC 8, OpenJDK 11, and Python 3.7 by default

Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" Is Now Officially Open for Development
iOS 11.4 to Make It Harder for Law Enforcement Agencies to Hack iPhone Devices

By disabling the lightning connector after seven days

iOS 11.4 to Make It Harder for Law Enforcement Agencies to Hack iPhone Devices
It's Official: Chromebooks Will Soon Run Linux Apps and Pixelbook Is the First

More Chromebooks will support Linux apps in the future

It's Official: Chromebooks Will Soon Run Linux Apps and Pixelbook Is the First
Google Assistant Gets Six New Voices, Continued Conversation and Custom Routines

It also received a new visual experience for the phone

Google Assistant Gets Six New Voices, Continued Conversation and Custom Routines
Mozilla Firefox 60 Web Browser Is Now Available to Download, Here's What's New

You can download it right now for Linux, Mac, and Windows

Mozilla Firefox 60 Web Browser Is Now Available to Download, Here's What's New
Google Announces Android P Beta with Adaptive Battery and Brightness Features

It also introduces Slices API, ML Kit, and many new features

Google Announces Android P Beta with Adaptive Battery and Brightness Features
Gmail's Smart Compose Uses Machine Learning to Help You Write Emails Faster

Smart Compose feature will rollout soon to all Gmail users

Gmail's Smart Compose Uses Machine Learning to Help You Write Emails Faster
Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4103731 Now Available for Version 1703

This update is shipped to Creators Update devices

Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4103731 Now Available for Version 1703
What’s New in Cumulative Update KB4103727 for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

Fall Creators Update getting its own cumulative update

What’s New in Cumulative Update KB4103727 for Windows 10 Fall Creators Update