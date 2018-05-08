Next Generation Ubuntu Linux Installer Could Use HTML5, Electron, and Snaps

Development kicked off on the next Ubuntu release, the Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), and it looks like one of its major new features could be a next-generation Ubiquity graphical installer.

Ubuntu's graphical installer, Ubiquity, is continually evolving. For example, the latest release, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), adds more new features to Ubiquity, including a minimal installation option, revamped steps, and other optimizations.

In a recent thread on the Ubuntu-level mailing list, Canonical's CEO Mark Shuttleworth explains some of the components being used in Ubiquity, including Curtin for disk partitioning and installation and MAAS for network and storage configuration.

"First, we have Curtin, which knows how to take a description of a machine and do-the-right-thing; partitioning, installing, and cleaning up. Curtin is neat and efficient, super-fast, and it's used by both MAAS and the new Ubuntu Server installer, Subiquity." says Mark Shuttleworth.

"Second, we have MAAS, which has some very nice HTML interfaces for configuring network and storage on a machine. All of that lines up with Curtin, because MAAS uses Curtin to do the actual install. So we have the beginnings of an HTML5 installer."

Work on Ubiquity NG starts now

Work on the next-generation Ubiquity graphical installer starts now, according to Mark Shuttleworth, and it could make a first appearance on the upcoming Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating system, due for release on October 2018.

For Ubiquity NG, the Ubuntu development team will add newer technologies that have been around for some time now. These include HTML5 for the interface instead of the older HTML code used now, the Electron HTML5 app framework, and Snaps.

"Fourth, we have snaps, which are just amazingly tasty ways to get the latest bits in the hands of your community," said Mark Shuttleworth at the end of his proposal for Ubiquity NG, which, unfortunately, doesn't detail how these technologies will be used to make the Ubuntu graphical installer better.

We will keep an eye on the development cycle of Ubuntu 18.10, as usual, and let you know if anything changes in regards to the graphical installer, as well as if more ideas surface on the plans outlined by Mark Shuttleworth for the next-generation Ubiquity.