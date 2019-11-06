NethServer 7.7 Cockpit Edition Linux OS Arrives with Nextcloud 17, UI Changes

NethServer's Alessio Fattorini informs Softpedia today on the general availability of the Cockpit Edition of the NethServer 7.7 server-oriented, Linux-based operating system.

NethServer 7.7, which is based on CentOS Linux 7.7, ships with the Cockpit software, which is now complete and available by default on new installations, making server administration easier with a modern, redesigned and user-friendly web UI, as well as improved usability and new features.

"We're confident that it will be as always a great release and it will achieve our mission: making sysadmin’s life easier. This is thanks to the most vibrant, supportive and friendly community in the Open Source space (and not only Open Source)," said Alessio Fattorini in the release announcement.

What's new in NethServer 7.7

Highlights of NethServer 7.7 include new interface and stats for VPNs, new interface for firewall panel and dashboard, new interface for Fail2ban and Web Proxy, new dashboard for audit integration, fileserver, and stats on shared folders, a new way to manage multiple backups and restore, and a new NextCloud panel.

It also implements a new panel for NUT and UPS, new system reports, new Apache integration and welcome page, a new Applications page, as well as updated components, among which we can mention Nextcloud 16.0.5, Mattermost 5.15, and WebTop Groupware 5.7.3.

NethServer 7.7 is available to download for free right now from the official website. Based on CentOS Linux, NethServer is an open-source, flexible, secure, and simplee server-oriented operating system designed for small offices, medium enterprises, and home server.

Existing NethServer 7.x users can upgrade their community installations to NethServer 7.7 through the Software Center app. NethServer also released automatic upgrades to NethServer 7.7 for all subscribed users.