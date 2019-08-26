> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Neptune 6.0 Linux Distro Released, It's Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Brings updated components and various improvements

Aug 26, 2019 16:15 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Neptune 6.0 released
   Neptune 6.0 released

The development team behind the Neptune Linux operating system have released a new major version that's based upon the latest Debian GNU/Linux release.

Dubbed "Spike," the Neptune 6.0 release is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system and powered by the Linux 4.19.37 kernel, which is patched with all the necessary hardware support for latest devices. It also ships with the KDE Plasma 5.14.5 desktop environment, which brings various improvements and new features over previous releases.

"Plasma Discover is able to upgrade hardware firmware now and features a more modern and polished look and feel," said the devs in the release announcement. "New improved desktop effects and handling of compositing in the window manager KWin result in a better more fluid user experience. The lockscreen is now invoked when changing users."

UEFI Secure Boot might not work as expected

Among the apps included in Neptune 6.0, we can mention the Chromium 76 web browser, LibreOffice 6.1.5.2 office suite, Mozilla Thunderbird 60.8 email and news client, GIMP 2.10 image editor and viewer, VLC 3.0.7 video player, Audacity 2.2.2 audio editor, Kdenlive 18.08.2 video editor, Ardour 5.12 digital audio workstation, and the latest Amarok music player.

Neptune 6.0 is available for download right now from our free Linux software portal. Neptune 5.x users will be able to upgrade their installations using Upgrade Script, but not before you've backed up your system files. Neptune 6.0 is only supported on 64-bit hardware, but UEFI Secure Boot might not work as expected, warn the developers.

Additionally, it looks like you may need to manually install the mariadb-server-core-10.3 package for Amarok's database to work correctly. Also, when migrating Amarok's database from an older version not based on KDE Frameworks 5, you need to copy ~/.kde/share/apps/amarok to ~/.local/share/amarok.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

The Many Features and Improvements of the KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop Environment

Coming this fall to your favorite GNU/Linux distribution

The Many Features and Improvements of the KDE Plasma 5.17 Desktop Environment
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS 6 Receive Important Kernel Security Update

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS 6 Receive Important Kernel Security Update
GNOME 3.34 Desktop Gets a Second Beta, Final Release Lands September 11th

GNOME 3.33.91 is now available for public testing

GNOME 3.34 Desktop Gets a Second Beta, Final Release Lands September 11th
Netrunner Linux 19.08 "Indigo" Released, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Comes with KDE Plasma 5.14.5 and KDE Applications 18.08

Netrunner Linux 19.08 "Indigo" Released, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"
Dell Unveils New XPS 13 Developer Edition Ubuntu Laptop with 10th Gen Intel CPUs

Will soon be available across the US, Canada and Europe

Dell Unveils New XPS 13 Developer Edition Ubuntu Laptop with 10th Gen Intel CPUs

Fresh Reviews

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)
Sparklite Review (PS4)

A roguelike that tingles your nostalgia for the 16-bit era

Sparklite Review (PS4)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

Latest News

openSUSE Leap 15.0 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1 Now

The distribution is no longer supported as of November 30th

openSUSE Leap 15.0 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1 Now
Huawei Insults Apple on Twitter, Company Says It Got Hacked

A very convenient Twitter hack, some might say

Huawei Insults Apple on Twitter, Company Says It Got Hacked
Who Is Getting One More Year of Free Windows 7 Updates and Why

Windows 7 projected to go dark on January 24

Who Is Getting One More Year of Free Windows 7 Updates and Why
Rise of the Machines: Siri Wakes Up on Live TV to Tell Meteorologist He’s Wrong

Siri contradicts weather forecast on live TV

Rise of the Machines: Siri Wakes Up on Live TV to Tell Meteorologist He’s Wrong
Why Windows 7 Users Can Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free

Alleged employee: Microsoft wants everyone on Windows 10

Why Windows 7 Users Can Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
The Most Anticipated Game Releases of December 2019

The quietest month of the year lacks any major releases

The Most Anticipated Game Releases of December 2019
PlayStation 5 Dev Kit Gets Pictured, but That Doesn't Tell Us Much

It might look nothing like the final product

PlayStation 5 Dev Kit Gets Pictured, but That Doesn't Tell Us Much
Square Enix Confirms Work Has Begun on Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2

The second game will focus on the world outside Midgar

Square Enix Confirms Work Has Begun on Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2
Bethesda Delays The Elder Scrolls Blades for Nintendo Switch Until 2020

The amount of changes forced the dev to postpone it

Bethesda Delays The Elder Scrolls Blades for Nintendo Switch Until 2020