Mozilla Firefox 71 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Windows, and macOS

The upcoming Firefox 71 web browser is now available to download for all supported platforms, including Linux, Windows, and macOS, ahead of tomorrow's official launch.

Firefox 71 has entered development in late October and it promises to introduce a new "--kiosk" command-line parameter that opens the web browser in full-screen mode (a.k.a. kiosk mode), a redesigned about:config internal configuration page, as well as Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support on Windows.

"Windows users now have the ability to pop out videos on the web into an always-on-top video player using the Picture-in-Picture feature! For most videos, this can be accomplished by hovering the video with the mouse, and clicking on the Picture-in-Picture toggle," explained Mozilla in the preliminary release notes.

New Certificate Viewer, new locales, and more

The Mozilla Firefox 71 web browser will also add a new Certificate Viewer that's much easier to use and packs more detailed information and features, new locales for Catalan (Valencian) (ca-valencia), Tagalog (tl), and Triqui (trs), as well as new server-timing information for web developers.

It also promises to improve the DevTools grid inspector with support for the Subgrid feature, which greatly enhances the flexibility and usability of grid layouts by permitting the a child's grid to use the tracks defined on the parent. Of course, Firefox 71 includes many bug and security fixes, but more details about that will be available on the release day.

The official release will happen tomorrow, December 3rd, but if you can't wait any longer, you can download Firefox 71 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now through our free software portal. After tomorrow's launch, you'll also be able to update to Firefox 71 using the OTA (Over-the-Air) updates.