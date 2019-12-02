> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Mozilla Firefox 71 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Windows, and macOS

Introduces new kiosk mode and PiP support on Windows

Dec 2, 2019 19:42 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Firefox 71.0
   Firefox 71.0

The upcoming Firefox 71 web browser is now available to download for all supported platforms, including Linux, Windows, and macOS, ahead of tomorrow's official launch.

Firefox 71 has entered development in late October and it promises to introduce a new "--kiosk" command-line parameter that opens the web browser in full-screen mode (a.k.a. kiosk mode), a redesigned about:config internal configuration page, as well as Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support on Windows.

"Windows users now have the ability to pop out videos on the web into an always-on-top video player using the Picture-in-Picture feature! For most videos, this can be accomplished by hovering the video with the mouse, and clicking on the Picture-in-Picture toggle," explained Mozilla in the preliminary release notes.

New Certificate Viewer, new locales, and more

The Mozilla Firefox 71 web browser will also add a new Certificate Viewer that's much easier to use and packs more detailed information and features, new locales for Catalan (Valencian) (ca-valencia), Tagalog (tl), and Triqui (trs), as well as new server-timing information for web developers.

It also promises to improve the DevTools grid inspector with support for the Subgrid feature, which greatly enhances the flexibility and usability of grid layouts by permitting the a child's grid to use the tracks defined on the parent. Of course, Firefox 71 includes many bug and security fixes, but more details about that will be available on the release day.

The official release will happen tomorrow, December 3rd, but if you can't wait any longer, you can download Firefox 71 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now through our free software portal. After tomorrow's launch, you'll also be able to update to Firefox 71 using the OTA (Over-the-Air) updates.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Opera 65 Launches with Much-Improved Tracker Blocker, Redesigned Address Bar

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Opera 65 Launches with Much-Improved Tracker Blocker, Redesigned Address Bar
Vivaldi 2.9 Released with Much-Improved Vivaldi Menu and Better Performance

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

Vivaldi 2.9 Released with Much-Improved Vivaldi Menu and Better Performance
Firefox 71 Enters Development with New Kiosk Mode, Picture-in-Picture on Windows

Mozilla Firefox 71 beta is now available for testing

Firefox 71 Enters Development with New Kiosk Mode, Picture-in-Picture on Windows
Firefox 70 Is Now Available to Download with Fresh New Look, Extended Dark Mode

Available now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Firefox 70 Is Now Available to Download with Fresh New Look, Extended Dark Mode
Vivaldi 2.8 Released with Unified Sync Support for Desktop and Android

Now available for GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS

Vivaldi 2.8 Released with Unified Sync Support for Desktop and Android

Fresh Reviews

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

Tails Anonymous OS Promises Secure Boot Support and More Robust Upgrades in 2020

The project will get a new homepage and outreach material

Tails Anonymous OS Promises Secure Boot Support and More Robust Upgrades in 2020
Google Outs Android Security Patch for December 2019, More Than 40 Flaws Fixed

Users are urged to update their devices as soon as possible

Google Outs Android Security Patch for December 2019, More Than 40 Flaws Fixed
Mozilla Firefox 71 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Windows, and macOS

Introduces new kiosk mode and PiP support on Windows

Mozilla Firefox 71 Is Now Available to Download for Linux, Windows, and macOS
Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Beta Now Available to Download with a Fresh New Look

The final release is expected near Christmas

Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Beta Now Available to Download with a Fresh New Look
Do We Still Need a Start Menu in Windows 10?

Or is pinning icons to the taskbar enough for most people?

Do We Still Need a Start Menu in Windows 10?
How to Upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for Free (December 2019)

Microsoft still allowing free upgrades with a simple method

How to Upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for Free (December 2019)
FBI Issues Warning on Smart TVs: They Could Spy on You

Hackers could take control of your house, FBI warns

FBI Issues Warning on Smart TVs: They Could Spy on You
Christmas Decorations Picturing Auschwitz Concentration Camp Pulled from Amazon

Bottle openers, mouse pads, and tree decorations used Auschwitz photos in listings that went live on Amazon

Christmas Decorations Picturing Auschwitz Concentration Camp Pulled from Amazon
Microsoft’s Cheapest Surface Model Can Now Be Yours for Just $299

Surface Go receives $150 discount for Cyber Monday

Microsoft’s Cheapest Surface Model Can Now Be Yours for Just $299