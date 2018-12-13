> > >
Mozilla Firefox 64 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Users are urged to update their installations immediately

Mozilla's latest Firefox release has landed in the main archives of all supported Ubuntu Linux releases, allowing users to update their installations to enjoy a better, safer, and more secure browsing experience.

Mozilla Firefox 64.0 continues the "Quantum" series with new features and improvements, including better recommendations for US users by showing suggestions about new and relevant Firefox features, services, and extensions based on their browsing habbits, enhanced tab management by allowing you to more easily and quickly close, move, pin, or bookmark tabs.

This release also makes it easier to manage performance via a new "Task Manager" accessible from the about:performance page, allowing users to view which tabs consume more CPU time so you can close them to conserve power, adds link time optimization (Clang LTO) for Linux and Mac users, as well as a new toolbar context menu option to remove add-ons.

Mozilla Firefox 64.0 is now available for Ubuntu users

Other noteworthy changes included in the Firefox 64.0 release are a redesigned about:crashes page to make it more clear when browser crashes are submitted to Mozilla and that locally removed crashes aren't removed from crash-stats.mozilla.com, makes live bookmarks and RSS feed preview available only via add-ons, and deprecates support for TLS certificates issued by Symantec.

For web developers, Mozilla Firefox 64 adds support for a new CSS scrollbar specification, support for highlighting JavaScript syntaxes via Web Console's command line, the ability to overlay up to three CSS grids simultaneously in the CSS Grid Inspector, and other enhancements. As expected, this release also addresses several security vulnerabilities mentioned here and here.

The Mozilla Firefox 64.0 "Quantum" web browser is out now for the Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series. Users are urged to update their installations as soon as possible by following the instructions at https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Security/Upgrades.

