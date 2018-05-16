> >
Mozilla Firefox 60.0.1 Released with Many Improvements, Disables WebVR on macOS

It's now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

Mozilla released on Wednesday the first point release to the Firefox 60.0 web browser, version 60.0.1, which brings several improvements and fixes some annoyances reported by users lately.

One of the annoyances that Mozilla resolved in the Firefox 60.0.1 release, which started rolling out to Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms, is the displaying of "Sponsored content" on the New Tab page. Mozilla says that it will now immediately disappear when the user disables the "Sponsored Stories" option in Preferences.

With the Firefox 60.0.1 release, the web browser now avoids overly long cycle collector pauses with certain add-ons, improves momentum scrolling on non-zoomable pages for touchscreen devices, and restores language translations of the Preferences panels when using a language pack.

WebVR now disabled by default on macOS

To avoid a negative impact for FimacOS users with SteamVR installed, the Firefox 60.0.1 release disables the experimental WebVR JavaScript API by default, which is in charge of support for virtual reality (VR) devices, until a solution can be found to the loss of responsiveness when visiting WebVR websites with an HTC Vive headset.

Also for macOS users, Firefox 60.0.1 addresses a black map issue on Google Maps when using the updated Nvidia Web Drivers. Other than that, this release now uses the right default background when opening windows or tabs in the High Contrast mode, and translates the Firefox uninstaller for Windows, again.

As mentioned before, Firefox 60.0.1 is now rolling out to Linux, Mac, and Windows users, so you can install it via OTA (Over-the-Air) updates or download the binaries for supported GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now through our web portal. All users are urged to update their installations as soon as possible.

