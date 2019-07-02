MintBox 3 Linux Mint-Powered Mini PC Announced as the Most Powerful MintBox Ever

In their latest monthly newsletter, the Linux Mint project announced that they are working again with Compulab on the next MintBox mini computer.

Yes, we're talking about MintBox 3, the third generation of the tiny and powerful MintBox computer powered by the ever popular Linux Mint operating system. MintBox 3 comes in two variants and promises to be the most powerful MintBox computer ever built in collaboration with Compulab.

"We’re working with Compulab on the most powerful MintBox ever," said Clement Lefebvre, leader of the Linux Mint project. "MintBox 3 will be based on the Airtop 3. I’ve been using an Airtop 1 as my main computer for a while now and it’s a beautiful machine."

MintBox 3 will be available in two configurations, a basic one with a Intel Core i5 processor with 6 cores, 16GB RAM, 256GB EVO 970 SSD storage, Wi-Fi, and FM-AT3 FACE Module, and a high end variant powered by an Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 32GB RAM, and 1TB EVO 970 SSD storage.

A release date is yet to be announced

In case you're wondering how much will the 3rd generation MintBox computer will cost if you want to upgrade your old one, it looks like the MintBox 3 Basic edition will cost $1543 USD and the MintBox 3 High End edition will cost no less than $2698 USD. However, Clement Lefebvre said that these prices aren't final.

A release date for the MintBox 3 computer is yet to be announced, but you can rest assured it will be released this year powered by the latest and greatest Linux Mint operating system. Stay tuned for more details about MintBox 3 as the Linux Mint project will reveal soon. In related news, the Linux Mint project announced that Linux Mint 20 and future releases will only support 64-bit computers.