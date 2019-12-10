Meet Sparky Bonsai, SparkyLinux Portable Edition Featuring Joe's Window Manager

The Debian-based SparkyLinux operating system recently received a new community edition that you can run and use directly from a USB stick without installing anything on your personal computer.

While many of today's GNU/Linux distributions come as a live medium that lets users test drive it without installing the actual OS on their computers, it would appear that some users are still interested in the type of systems that lives in a USB flash drive, running completely from there with persistence.

So today's we'd like to introduce you Sparky Bonsai, a portable edition of the Debian-based SparkyLinux operating system that works in the same way famous portable distros like Slax, Puppy Linux, Porteus, and DebianDog work. It features the JWM (Joe's Window Manager) stacking window manager for X11.

"Sparky Bonsai lives in a USB flash 4GB minimum and run with 512 MB of RAM on x86 processors. At the moment it’s only available in 64bit version. It fits on a DVD or CD optical disk and runs in ext2/3/4, fat32, xfs, exFAT file systems. In order to load it to RAM, 1GB is recommended," explains the developer.

Meet Sparky Bonsai

Sparky Bonsai is a minimal GNU/Linux distribution based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series and featuring JWM (Joe's Window Manager) as default graphical environment with PCmanFM as default file manager, Pale Moon as the default web browser, Mousepad as the default text editor, LXterminal as default terminal emulator, and Synaptic as default package manager.

Under the hood, the distro uses Debian Buster's Linux 4.19.0.6 kernel with the BusterDog's modules for Porteus boot, live-boot-3x, as well as AUFS support, and systemd as default init system. Sparky Bonsai also comes with DebianDog's module and remaster scripts and supports only 64-bit systems. You can download the first release of Sparky Bonsai right now, and check out the SparkyLinux forums for support.

Sparky Bonsai boot screen

Sparky Bonsai applications menu