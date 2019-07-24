Mageia Linux 7.1 Adds Support for AMD Ryzen 3000-Series CPUs, Download Now

The Mageia project has released an emergency update to the latest Mageia 7 Linux operating system to address installation issues reported by users with computers powered by AMD Ryzen 3000-series CPUs.

Mageia 7.1 is now available for download featuring all the necessary patches needed to allow the installation on computers using AMD Ryzen 3000-series processors. The Mageia 7 release, which arrived earlier this month, did not worked well on the new AMD Ryzen 3000-series systems, which failed to start up and blocked the installation of Mageia Linux.

"The timing for Mageia 7, just prior to the recent release of the new AMD Ryzen 3000 series of CPU’s, didn’t play nicely. Namely, there was an issue with the system starting up on these new CPU’s that prevented any type of installation, except for a net install," explained Donald Stewart in the release announcement.

If your system works, you don't need to download anything

The Mageia 7.1 Linux release is a very small one, including only a fixed version of the systemd init system, as well as the security and software updates pushed through the main Mageia repositories until July 11th, 2019. The core packages are the same as those of the Mageia 7 Linux release, so there's no need to download Mageia 7.1 if your system works fine.

However, if you have a computer powered by one of the new AMD Ryzen 3000-series CPUs and you encounter issues while trying to install Mageia 7 Linux, you should download the Mageia 7.1 Linux release right now through our free software portal or from the official mirrors. The rest of the Mageia 7 users should only keep their installations up to date by installing all available updates from the official repositories.