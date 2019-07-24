> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Mageia Linux 7.1 Adds Support for AMD Ryzen 3000-Series CPUs, Download Now

Fixes installation issues on AMD Ryzen 3000 PCs

Jul 24, 2019 18:03 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Mageia 7.1 released
   Mageia 7.1 released

The Mageia project has released an emergency update to the latest Mageia 7 Linux operating system to address installation issues reported by users with computers powered by AMD Ryzen 3000-series CPUs.

Mageia 7.1 is now available for download featuring all the necessary patches needed to allow the installation on computers using AMD Ryzen 3000-series processors. The Mageia 7 release, which arrived earlier this month, did not worked well on the new AMD Ryzen 3000-series systems, which failed to start up and blocked the installation of Mageia Linux.

"The timing for Mageia 7, just prior to the recent release of the new AMD Ryzen 3000 series of CPU’s, didn’t play nicely. Namely, there was an issue with the system starting up on these new CPU’s that prevented any type of installation, except for a net install," explained Donald Stewart in the release announcement.

If your system works, you don't need to download anything

The Mageia 7.1 Linux release is a very small one, including only a fixed version of the systemd init system, as well as the security and software updates pushed through the main Mageia repositories until July 11th, 2019. The core packages are the same as those of the Mageia 7 Linux release, so there's no need to download Mageia 7.1 if your system works fine.

However, if you have a computer powered by one of the new AMD Ryzen 3000-series CPUs and you encounter issues while trying to install Mageia 7 Linux, you should download the Mageia 7.1 Linux release right now through our free software portal or from the official mirrors. The rest of the Mageia 7 users should only keep their installations up to date by installing all available updates from the official repositories.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Linux Kernel 5.2 Series Is Now Ready for Mass Deployments, Upgrade Now

Linux kernel 5.2.2 is now available for download

Linux Kernel 5.2 Series Is Now Ready for Mass Deployments, Upgrade Now
Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" Enters Beta, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS and Linux 4.15

The Cinnamon, MATE and Xfce editions are available

Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" Enters Beta, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS and Linux 4.15
Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04

The OS is no longer supported as of July 18th, 2019

Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04
Debian Edu 10 Operating System Released as a Complete Linux Solution for Schools

It's based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" series

Debian Edu 10 Operating System Released as a Complete Linux Solution for Schools
KDE Plasma 5.16.3 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Improvements

Users are urged to update their installations

KDE Plasma 5.16.3 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Improvements

Fresh Reviews

They Are Billions Review (PS4)

Survive wave after wave of infected zombies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and develop a thriving colony

They Are Billions Review (PS4)
Motorola One Vision Review

An affordable phone and a little bit more

Motorola One Vision Review
Razer Nari Ultimate Review - A Surprising and Necessary Evolution

Turns out that haptic feedback on a headset is not crazy

Razer Nari Ultimate Review - A Surprising and Necessary Evolution
They Are Billions Review (PS4)

Survive wave after wave of infected zombies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and develop a thriving colony

They Are Billions Review (PS4)
Motorola One Vision Review

An affordable phone and a little bit more

Motorola One Vision Review

Latest News

They Are Billions Review (PS4)

Survive wave after wave of infected zombies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and develop a thriving colony

They Are Billions Review (PS4)
Managing History in Chromium Microsoft Edge

How to view the sites that you visited in the past

Managing History in Chromium Microsoft Edge
Why Your Firefox Search Engine Might Change After the Latest Update

And how to return to your original search engine

Why Your Firefox Search Engine Might Change After the Latest Update
Samsung Makes the Galaxy Tab S6 Feel More like a Laptop

A trackpad will be added to the keyboard cover

Samsung Makes the Galaxy Tab S6 Feel More like a Laptop
Apple Card to Finally Launch Next Month

Report claims Apple is targeting the first half of August

Apple Card to Finally Launch Next Month
Google Confirms Bug Breaking Down Google Search on Android

Fix is already in the works, company says

Google Confirms Bug Breaking Down Google Search on Android
New AsusWrt-Merlin Custom Router Firmware Available - Get Version 384.13 Beta 1

The firmware update includes AiMesh Router and node support

New AsusWrt-Merlin Custom Router Firmware Available - Get Version 384.13 Beta 1
NVIDIA Rolls Out GeForce Graphics Driver 431.68 Hotfix - Get It Now

The driver release fixes mouse cursor after exiting a game

NVIDIA Rolls Out GeForce Graphics Driver 431.68 Hotfix - Get It Now
AMD Adds Supports Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Get Adrenalin Edition 19.7.3

The new driver update improves performance by up to 13%

AMD Adds Supports Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Get Adrenalin Edition 19.7.3