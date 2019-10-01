> > >
Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 to Be Dubbed "Debbie," New Linux Mint Logo Unveiled

More work goes into the Linux Mint 19.3 release

Linux Mint 19.2
The Linux Mint leader Clement Lefebvre published today the monthly newsletter of the project to keep the community up to date with their latest works and upcoming releases.

Clement Lefebvre has revealed today the codename of the upcoming LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 4 operating system series as "Debbie," which he said it suits the Debian base quite well. As you know, the LMDE edition is based on Debian GNU/Linux instead of Ubuntu as the regular Linux Mint OS is, providing a rolling release model. No release data was announced for Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 though.

Meanwhile, work on the recently announced Linux Mint 19.3 release, which should hit the streets later this year based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, is ongoing as the development team managed to improve the localization of the default date format in the Language configuration tool for both the Cinnamon and MATE desktop environments.

Moreover, they further polished the recently introduced XAppStatusIcons API, which makes it easy to create applets for the for Cinnamon and MATE desktops, to make it work with the libAppIndicator library as a fallback, and updated the capabilities of the System Reports tool to become even more useful to Linux Mint users. Linux Mint 19.3 is slated for release on Christmas.

New Linux Mint logo, first MintBox 3 computer

Clement Lefebvre also revealed that work on the new Linux Mint logo continues, allowing them to offer more modern designs and exploit a wider range of shapes and colors. "I’d like to thank Sebastien (SebastJava) for identifying and fixing issues and margin inconsistencies in our original logo. We're going towards an LM shape which looks similar to the original, but without these issues, without the gap between the two letters and without the surrounding leaf," said Clement Lefebvre.

Last but not least, Clement Lefebvre confirmed that the forthcoming MintBox 3 computer built in collaboration with Compulab is almost ready to hit the shelves, but not before the teams address an issue around the CPU. The third-generation MintBox computer should be available later this year with Linux Mint 19.2 pre-installed.

New Linux Mint logo
New Linux Mint logo

Linux Mint 19.2
New Linux Mint logo
