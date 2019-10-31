> > >
Linux Mint 19.3 Codename Revealed as "Tricia," Will Arrive Just Before Christmas

It will be based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS and Linux kernel 5.0

Oct 31, 2019 
Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" announced
   Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" announced

The Linux Mint project have published today their monthly newsletter to keep the community behind this very popular Ubuntu-based operating system up to date with the latest developments and upcoming releases.

Last month, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed the fact that the team is currently working on Linux Mint 19.3, which is expected to arrive this Christmas with many improvements and updated components. Now, Clement Lefebvre revealed the codename of Linux Mint 19.3 as "Tricia."

Based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS point release of the Canonical's Bionic Beaver operating system series, Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" will be shipping with upgraded kernel and graphics stacks, consisting of the Linux 5.0 kernel series and X.Org 1.20 display server, for improved compatibility with modern hardware.

"The upcoming version of Linux Mint will be codenamed “Tricia”. It will be released for Cinnamon, MATE and Xfce in 32-bit and 64-bit just before Christmas," said Clement Lefebvre in the monthly newsletter. "To boost compatibility with modern hardware, Linux Mint 19.3 will ship with kernel 5.0 and Xorg 1.20."

The many improvements of Linux Mint 19.3

As we revealed in our previous report, Linux Mint 19.3 will boast many improvements and new features, among which we can mention improved support for HiDPI/4K displays in Cinnamon and MATE and crisp icons across all supported desktops, new splash screens for GRUB and Plymouth, and improved default date format in Cinnamon and MATE that properly follows the system locale.

The VLC Media Player and Xplayer are gone in Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" as they've been replaced with Celluloid 0.17, which is based on the well-known MPV media player. Also gone is Tomboy, which has been replaced with Gnote 3.34. Last but not least, the Xfce edition will ship with the latest Xfce 4.14 desktop environment, which features GTK3 support and initial HiDPI support.

