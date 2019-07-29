Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" to Launch This Week, Cinnamon 4.2 Coming to LMDE 3 Soon

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre announced today that the forthcoming Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" operating system will launch later this week for all supported editions.

Dubbed "Tina" and based on Canonical's long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, the Linux Mint 19.2 operating system has been in beta testing for the past two weeks, and it looks like it passed all tests and it is ready for launch as soon as early August.

"We entered QA testing again yesterday and we should be able to announce the stable release of Linux Mint 19.2 by the end of the week," said Clement Lefebvre in a brief monthly newsletter. "Many bugs were identified and fixed in the last two weeks and that is thanks to you!"

Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" will be available in the usual editions with the Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce desktop environments. Users running the previous version, Linux Mint 19.1, will be able to upgrade to Linux Mint 19.2 as Clement Lefebvre confirmed the upgrade path will be open this coming weekend.

Cinnamon 4.2 is coming to LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 3

Also today, Clement Lefebvre revealed the fact that the latest Cinnamon 4.2 desktop environment, as well as all the awesome features and updates that were implemented in the upcoming Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" release, will be coming to the LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 3 edition in the next few weeks.

Based on Debian instead of Ubuntu, LMDE is a rolling release version of Linux Mint where users install the operating system once and receive updates forever. That's why LDME releases are very rare and the operating system is only in its 3rd series. Stay tuned right here on Softpedia News for the official launch of Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" later this week.