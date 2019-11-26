Linux Lite Users Are the First to Try Linux Kernel 5.4, Here's How to Install It

Once again, Linux Lite users are among the first to install the latest Linux kernel series on their personal computers, in this case Linux kernel 5.4.

Announced by Linus Torvalds on November 24th, 2019, Linux kernel 5.4 is now the most advanced kernel series, adding numerous new features and improvements, among which we can mention support for Microsoft’s exFAT file system, kernel lockdown mode as a new layer of protection to block malicious software, multiple enhancements for AMD users, and much more.

As usual, Linux Lite developer and founder Jerry Bezencon was quick to package the Linux 5.4 kernel for all of its supported Linux Lite releases and distribute it to users through the official software repositories, which are now among the first to try it on their Linux Lite computers by following the instructions below.

How to install Linux kernel 5.4 on Linux Lite

The Linux kernel 5.4 packages are available for all Linux Lite 4.x releases, as well as all Linux Lite 3.x releases. You can install right now from the official software repositories by opening the Lite Tweaks utility via Applications > System menu, and selecting the Kernel Installer feature, or via the command-line by running the following command.

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install linux-headers-linuxlite-5.4.0 linux-image-linuxlite-5.4.0 -y

However, before attempting to install Linux kernel 5.4, please try to keep in mind that is only recommended to those who need support for certain hardware components that do not work properly or at all with a previous Linux kernel version. Also, you may need to reinstall any third-party kernel module and reboot your computer after the installation.

"If you use proprietary drivers, this kernel may break functionality with those drivers. If you have proprietary drivers installed and you still decide to go ahead with this kernel install, you should be competent in repairing your drivers. If you aren't, DO NOT install this kernel," said Jerry Bezencon.