> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linux Kernel 5.2 to Come with Improved Support for Logitech Wireless Devices

Will provide battery monitoring support and other benefits

May 28, 2019 14:58 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Powered by Linux
   Powered by Linux

The upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel series will come with lots of cool new features and performance improvements that users of Linux-based operating system will enjoy, including improved support for Logitech's wireless devices.

Linux developer Hans de Goede talks in his latest blog post about one cool feature coming to the Linux 5.2 kernel series, which will benefit those who own Logitech wireless devices like keyboards and mice. According to him, support for these devices has been greatly improved in Linux kernel 5.2 to offer users battery monitoring support and per device key-mapping.

Previous Linux kernel versions supported Logitech wireless keyboard and mouse device through a generic HID emulation for their 2.4 GHz and 27 MHz wireless receivers, but starting with Linux kernel 5.2, things are changing drastically, finally allowing us to correctly map specific keys or see who much battery life our mice and keyboard have.

"Until now device specific quirks where not possible because the receivers have a generic product-id which is the same independent of the device behind the receiver," said Hans de Goede. "The per device key-mapping is especially important for 27MHz wireless devices, these use the same HID-code for Fn + F1 to Fn + F12 for all devices, but the markings on the keys differ per model."

Your help is needed to furthrt improve support for Logitech wireless devices

If you want to see these cool new features for your Logitech wireless device in the next major release of the Linux kernel, you should help the developers further improve support for Logitech's wireless keyboards and mice by getting in contact with Hans de Goede, through the email address he provided on his blog article.

If you own a Logitech wireless device with either a 27 MHz or 2.4GHz receiver, following the instructions provided by Hans de Goede to install the current development release of the Linux 5.2 kernel on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, and test the new features. You can download Linux kernel 5.2 RC2 right now from kernel.org or via our free Linux software portal. Linux kernel 5.2 will be released to the public in early July 2019.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Antergos Linux Has Been Discontinued, All Users Will Be Migrated to Arch Linux

The project is looking for new maintainers

Antergos Linux Has Been Discontinued, All Users Will Be Migrated to Arch Linux
BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Gets New Release with More Than 150 New Tools

BlackArch Linux 2019.06.01 is now available for download

BlackArch Linux Ethical Hacking OS Gets New Release with More Than 150 New Tools
Tails 3.14 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Mitigations for the Intel MDS Vulnerabilities

It's now using the latest Tor Browser 8.5

Tails 3.14 Anonymous Linux OS Adds Mitigations for the Intel MDS Vulnerabilities
Peppermint 10 Operating System Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Available for 64-bit and 32-bit architectures

Peppermint 10 Operating System Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Ubuntu's MDS Mitigations Now Available for Intel Cherry Trail and Bay Trail CPUs

Users are urged to update their systems as soon as possible

Ubuntu's MDS Mitigations Now Available for Intel Cherry Trail and Bay Trail CPUs

Fresh Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Yet another mid-ranger wearing Samsung’s badge

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review
Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows Review (PC)

Doesn't reinvent the wheel, but the solo adventure is great

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows Review (PC)
Samsung Galaxy A40 Review

A lower-end mid-ranger aiming for premium

Samsung Galaxy A40 Review
Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Yet another mid-ranger wearing Samsung’s badge

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review
Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows Review (PC)

Doesn't reinvent the wheel, but the solo adventure is great

Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows Review (PC)

Latest News

The Future of Windows: Updates in the Background, Secure by Default

Microsoft describes its vision for a modern OS

The Future of Windows: Updates in the Background, Secure by Default
Google “Accidentally” Blocks Chromium Microsoft Edge from Loading New YouTube

New Edge can’t use the refreshed YouTube interface

Google “Accidentally” Blocks Chromium Microsoft Edge from Loading New YouTube
Microsoft Launches Pro Version of IntelliMouse for a Bit of Modern Nostalgia

New mouse based on the super-popular IntelliMouse

Microsoft Launches Pro Version of IntelliMouse for a Bit of Modern Nostalgia
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Updates KB4499147 and KB4499162

New updates available for older versions of Windows 10

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Updates KB4499147 and KB4499162
Apple Releases iOS 12.4 Beta 3, Second Beta of watchOS 5.3 and tvOS 12.4

Public beta versions should be available shortly

Apple Releases iOS 12.4 Beta 3, Second Beta of watchOS 5.3 and tvOS 12.4
iOS 13 Leak Reveals System-Wide Dark Mode, Redesigned Reminders App, and More

A revamped Find My app will also be included

iOS 13 Leak Reveals System-Wide Dark Mode, Redesigned Reminders App, and More
GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment Gets Second Development Release, Download Now

GNOME 3.33.2 is now available for public testing

GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment Gets Second Development Release, Download Now
Linux Kernel 5.2 to Come with Improved Support for Logitech Wireless Devices

Will provide battery monitoring support and other benefits

Linux Kernel 5.2 to Come with Improved Support for Logitech Wireless Devices
Apple Unveils New iPod Touch with Group FaceTime and AR Support, A10 Fusion Chip

Available to order today on Apple's online store for $199

Apple Unveils New iPod Touch with Group FaceTime and AR Support, A10 Fusion Chip