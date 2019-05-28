Linux Kernel 5.2 to Come with Improved Support for Logitech Wireless Devices

The upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel series will come with lots of cool new features and performance improvements that users of Linux-based operating system will enjoy, including improved support for Logitech's wireless devices.

Linux developer Hans de Goede talks in his latest blog post about one cool feature coming to the Linux 5.2 kernel series, which will benefit those who own Logitech wireless devices like keyboards and mice. According to him, support for these devices has been greatly improved in Linux kernel 5.2 to offer users battery monitoring support and per device key-mapping.

Previous Linux kernel versions supported Logitech wireless keyboard and mouse device through a generic HID emulation for their 2.4 GHz and 27 MHz wireless receivers, but starting with Linux kernel 5.2, things are changing drastically, finally allowing us to correctly map specific keys or see who much battery life our mice and keyboard have.

"Until now device specific quirks where not possible because the receivers have a generic product-id which is the same independent of the device behind the receiver," said Hans de Goede. "The per device key-mapping is especially important for 27MHz wireless devices, these use the same HID-code for Fn + F1 to Fn + F12 for all devices, but the markings on the keys differ per model."

Your help is needed to furthrt improve support for Logitech wireless devices

If you want to see these cool new features for your Logitech wireless device in the next major release of the Linux kernel, you should help the developers further improve support for Logitech's wireless keyboards and mice by getting in contact with Hans de Goede, through the email address he provided on his blog article.

If you own a Logitech wireless device with either a 27 MHz or 2.4GHz receiver, following the instructions provided by Hans de Goede to install the current development release of the Linux 5.2 kernel on your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, and test the new features. You can download Linux kernel 5.2 RC2 right now from kernel.org or via our free Linux software portal. Linux kernel 5.2 will be released to the public in early July 2019.