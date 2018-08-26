> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux 4.19 Kernel, First RC Is Out Now

Linux 4.19-rc1 is now ready for public testing

Aug 26, 2018 21:57 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             

Linus Torvalds has officially kicked off the development cycle of the upcoming Linux 4.19 kernel series today by releasing the first Release Candidate (RC).

It's been two weeks since the Linux 4.18 kernel series was launched, so the merge window for the next major release, Linux kernel 4.19, is now officially closed as Linus Torvalds announces today the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) for public testing.

"So two weeks have passed, and the merge window for 4.19 is over. This was a fairly frustrating merge window, partly because 4.19 looks to be a pretty big release (no single reason), and partly just due to random noise," said Linus Torvalds.

Even if the development cycle of Linux kernel 4.19 just kicked off, it does shape up to be a big release, but not the biggest ever, according to Linus Torvalds. And that's mainly because of the patches for the L1 Terminal Fault (L1TF) a.k.a. Foreshadow vulnerabilities.

But Linux kernel 4.19 will bring a lot of other changes, including updated drivers, mostly for graphics and networking, architecture updates, core kernel and networking improvements, updated filesystems, as well as documentation and tooling updates.

Linux kernel 4.19 could arrive in mid-October 2018

By our calculations, the Linux 4.19 kernel series could hit the streets sometime in mid-October 2018, either on the 14th or the 21st, which will depend on how many Release Candidate (RC) milestones are going to be published, something that only Linus Torvalds decides.

Until then, if you want to help test the Linux 4.19 kernel, you can go ahead and download the first Release Candidate tarball right now from kernel.org or via our Linux software portal, compile it for your favorite architecture, and install it on your Linux box.

However, we have to warn you that this is an early development release, which might contain bugs and other issues, so don't deploy it on production machines, nor replace your stable kernel with it. Upcoming Release Candidates will be available for public testing every Sunday until the final release in mid-October 2018.

Developing story...

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

UBports Releases Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 for Ubuntu Phones, Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Brings numerous new features and improvements

UBports Releases Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 for Ubuntu Phones, Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Over 50 security vulnerabilities were patched

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases
Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows 10 as an Electron App

Made just for fun, but it runs quite well

Windows 95 Is Now Available on Linux, Mac, and Windows 10 as an Electron App
openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support

Mozilla Firefox 61.0.2, FFmpeg 4.0.2 & Xen 4.11 also landed

openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18, Introduces AV1 Support
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More

Also introduces new security and compliance features

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6 Enters Beta with Linux Container Innovations, More

Fresh Reviews

LEGO The Incredibles Review - As Good as All the Previous Lego Games

It works because it's not the same as the movies

LEGO The Incredibles Review - As Good as All the Previous Lego Games
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview

Much better than expected, and that's without battle royale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview
Dead Cells Review (PC)

Mesmerizing roguelike platformer with infinite replayability

Dead Cells Review (PC)
LEGO The Incredibles Review - As Good as All the Previous Lego Games

It works because it's not the same as the movies

LEGO The Incredibles Review - As Good as All the Previous Lego Games
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview

Much better than expected, and that's without battle royale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Beta Preview

Latest News

Microsoft Involved in Bribery Investigation Over Software Sales to Hungary

New investigation looks into possible bribery and corruption

Microsoft Involved in Bribery Investigation Over Software Sales to Hungary
Microsoft’s Android Push Working Neatly: Office Apps Exceed 500 Million Installs

Each Office app downloaded more than 500 million times

Microsoft’s Android Push Working Neatly: Office Apps Exceed 500 Million Installs
Everyone Will Get a New-Generation iPhone

Apple to sell 350 million iPhones after September launch

Everyone Will Get a New-Generation iPhone
Microsoft Will Make Windows Updates Smaller in Windows 10 Redstone 5

New quality update type planned for Redstone 5

Microsoft Will Make Windows Updates Smaller in Windows 10 Redstone 5
Version 1803 Dominating Windows 10 Ecosystem as Surface Go Shows Up in Stats Too

April 2018 Update running on 86.7 percent of PCs

Version 1803 Dominating Windows 10 Ecosystem as Surface Go Shows Up in Stats Too
Recharging an iPhone Every Day Could Soon Be History

If Apple makes a major change to its display tech

Recharging an iPhone Every Day Could Soon Be History
Windows 10 Update KB4100347 Breaking Down System Boot

The update was originally published in July this year

Windows 10 Update KB4100347 Breaking Down System Boot
Intel Convinced Microsoft Not to Ruin Its Latest Surface Model

Microsoft was pressed not to use ARM on the Surface Go

Intel Convinced Microsoft Not to Ruin Its Latest Surface Model
Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux 4.19 Kernel, First RC Is Out Now

Linux 4.19-rc1 is now ready for public testing

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux 4.19 Kernel, First RC Is Out Now