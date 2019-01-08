> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linus Torvalds Finally Kicks Off Development of Linux 5.0, Coming March 2019

The first release candidate is now available for testing

Jan 8, 2019 15:24 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Linux kernel 5.0 RC1 released
   Linux kernel 5.0 RC1 released

After a long wait, we will finally be able to run the long-anticipated Linux 5.0 kernel on our Linux-powered computers as Linus Torvalds kicked off 2019 with the development cycle of Linux kernel 5.0.

While not a special release, like many of you out there would have expected from such major milestone, Linux kernel 5.0 is coming in a few months to the stable repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution with updated and new drivers, architecture and tooling updates, as well as various improvements to networking, filesystems, documentation, and core kernel code.

"The numbering change is not indicative of anything special. If you want to have an official reason, it's that I ran out of fingers and toes to count on, so 4.21 became 5.0. There's no nice git object numerology this time (we're _about_ 6.5M objects in the git repo), and there isn't any major particular feature that made for the release numbering either," said Linus Torvalds.

The first release candidate is now ready for public testing if you want to be the first to run the upcoming Linux 5.0 kernel on your Linux box. While "nothing particular stands out," as Linus Torvalds reports on the kernel mailing list, it consists of about 50 percent updated and new drivers, with some ancient ones deprecated, 20 percent architecture updates, 10 percent tooling fixes, and the rest miscellaneous changes.

Linux kernel 5.0 lunches February-March 2019

With the first release candidate out the door, we can guess when the final Linux 5.0 kernel will be hitting the streets, which should happen sometime at the end of February or early March 2019. As usual, the launch of the final release depends on how many RC (Release Candidate) milestone are needed, so we're looking at February 24th if there's seven RCs or March 3rd if there are eight RCs.

Of course, after the final release, it would be a two-week window until Linux kernel 5.0 gets its first point release and it's marked as stable and ready for mass deployments, so mid-March 2019 is more likely when your Linux box will run Linux 5.0. Until then, you're invited to test drive the pre-release version by downloading Linux kernel 5.0 RC1 right now from kernel.org or via our web portal of free software. Happy testing!

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Canonical Outs Important Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

Canonical Outs Important Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases
Linux Mint 19.1 “Tessa” Now Available for Download

The new version will be supported until 2023

Linux Mint 19.1 “Tessa” Now Available for Download
VirtualBox 6.0 Officially Released with Major New Features, Here's What's New

It's now available to download for Linux, Windows, and Mac

VirtualBox 6.0 Officially Released with Major New Features, Here's What's New
Purism Ships Librem 5 Dev Kits as the Linux Phones Will Arrive in April 2019

The dev kits are based on the i.MX 8M ARM boards

Purism Ships Librem 5 Dev Kits as the Linux Phones Will Arrive in April 2019
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Is Now Available on the Dell Precision 5530 and 3530 Laptops

Users can now update their devices to the latest LTS release

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Is Now Available on the Dell Precision 5530 and 3530 Laptops

Fresh Reviews

Motorola One Review

This is Motorola’s attempt to embrace the notch trend

Motorola One Review
TicWatch C2 Review

“Where form meets function.” Or so they say

TicWatch C2 Review
Motorola Moto Gamepad Review - You Want It, You Just Don't Know It

The difference a controller makes is incredible

Motorola Moto Gamepad Review - You Want It, You Just Don't Know It
Motorola One Review

This is Motorola’s attempt to embrace the notch trend

Motorola One Review
TicWatch C2 Review

“Where form meets function.” Or so they say

TicWatch C2 Review

Latest News

Arch Linux Kicks Off 2019 with First Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 4.20

Arch Linux 2019.01.01 is now available to download

Arch Linux Kicks Off 2019 with First Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 4.20
Apple's iOS 12 Already Runs on 78% of Devices Introduced in the Last Four Years

As measured by the App Store on January 1, 2019

Apple's iOS 12 Already Runs on 78% of Devices Introduced in the Last Four Years
How to Fix Network Issues Caused by Windows Update KB4480970

KB4480970 is the January 2019 Windows 7 monthly rollup

How to Fix Network Issues Caused by Windows Update KB4480970
How to Enable Reserved Storage in Windows 10 19H1

New feature coming to devices with next OS update

How to Enable Reserved Storage in Windows 10 19H1
Lenovo Launches AI-Based Laptop Blocking Strangers from Looking into the Screen

The new Yoga S940 was announced this week at CES

Lenovo Launches AI-Based Laptop Blocking Strangers from Looking into the Screen
Amazon Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company, Microsoft Second, Apple Fourth

Microsoft loses first spot for the first time since November

Amazon Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company, Microsoft Second, Apple Fourth
Apple CEO: Haters Gonna Hate, iPhones Gonna Sell

Tim Cook says critics have always projected the end

Apple CEO: Haters Gonna Hate, iPhones Gonna Sell
Microsoft Releases Updates KB4480970 and KB4480964 for Windows 7 and 8.1

New monthly rollups published on Patch Tuesday

Microsoft Releases Updates KB4480970 and KB4480964 for Windows 7 and 8.1
Apple Cuts Production of 2018 iPhones Once Again Due to Dropping Sales

10 percent production cut for the three months of 2019

Apple Cuts Production of 2018 iPhones Once Again Due to Dropping Sales