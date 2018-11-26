Limited Edition, Second-Generation "Kodi Edition" Raspberry Pi Case Now on Sale

The non-profit technology consortium XBMC/Kodi Foundation proudly announced the limited availability of the second-generation "Kodi Edition" Raspberry Pi case.

It's been more than two years since Kodi Foundation surprised everyone by announcing their plunge into hardware manufacturing with the "Kodi Edition" Raspberry Pi case, so the time has come for a new version that adds things missing in the first edition, as well as improves other aspects to make it better and more reliable.

"For the past year, we’ve been working with Flirc on an exciting and ambitious newly-designed case to follow that one. Using the second-generation Flirc case as a starting point, we wanted something prominent that both matches the character of Kodi and blends seamlessly into your entertainment systems," said the Kodi team.

A percentage of the sales will be donated for cancer research

The second-generation "Kodi Edition" Raspberry Pi case introduces various enhancements and novelties to make you want to upgrade from the first-generation variant, including better access to the SD card and improved built-in heatsink. This time, the case is manufactured with more precision, but still built from aluminum.

"The top edge is polished and features anodized silver to create a mirror-like finish that hugs the Kodi-branded, soft-touch plastic," explains one of the developers. While on one side the case features four USB ports and an Ethernet port, on the other side it offers a MicroUSB port, one HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In celebration of Princess Leia, a fictional character in the Star Wars franchise, the Kodi team is currently working on a major update to the popular Kodi open-source media player software application, version 18, so the second-generation "Kodi Edition" Raspberry Pi case comes with a metallic, jet black coating for "a cool Vader look."

The second-generation "Kodi Edition" Raspberry Pi case has been developed in collaboration with Flirc and it's now available for sale as a limited edition in the US and UK/EU from Flirc and The Pi Hut. A percentage of the sales will be donated for cancer research at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

2nd-gen 'Kodi Edition' Raspberry Pi case

2nd-gen 'Kodi Edition' Raspberry Pi case ports