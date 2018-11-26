> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Limited Edition, Second-Generation "Kodi Edition" Raspberry Pi Case Now on Sale

Features better SD card access, improved built-in heatsink

Nov 26, 2018 11:38 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
2nd-gen 'Kodi Edition' Raspberry Pi case
3 photos
   2nd-gen 'Kodi Edition' Raspberry Pi case

The non-profit technology consortium XBMC/Kodi Foundation proudly announced the limited availability of the second-generation "Kodi Edition" Raspberry Pi case.

It's been more than two years since Kodi Foundation surprised everyone by announcing their plunge into hardware manufacturing with the "Kodi Edition" Raspberry Pi case, so the time has come for a new version that adds things missing in the first edition, as well as improves other aspects to make it better and more reliable.

"For the past year, we’ve been working with Flirc on an exciting and ambitious newly-designed case to follow that one. Using the second-generation Flirc case as a starting point, we wanted something prominent that both matches the character of Kodi and blends seamlessly into your entertainment systems," said the Kodi team.

A percentage of the sales will be donated for cancer research

The second-generation "Kodi Edition" Raspberry Pi case introduces various enhancements and novelties to make you want to upgrade from the first-generation variant, including better access to the SD card and improved built-in heatsink. This time, the case is manufactured with more precision, but still built from aluminum.

"The top edge is polished and features anodized silver to create a mirror-like finish that hugs the Kodi-branded, soft-touch plastic," explains one of the developers. While on one side the case features four USB ports and an Ethernet port, on the other side it offers a MicroUSB port, one HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In celebration of Princess Leia, a fictional character in the Star Wars franchise, the Kodi team is currently working on a major update to the popular Kodi open-source media player software application, version 18, so the second-generation "Kodi Edition" Raspberry Pi case comes with a metallic, jet black coating for "a cool Vader look."

The second-generation "Kodi Edition" Raspberry Pi case has been developed in collaboration with Flirc and it's now available for sale as a limited edition in the US and UK/EU from Flirc and The Pi Hut. A percentage of the sales will be donated for cancer research at the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

2nd-gen 'Kodi Edition' Raspberry Pi case
2nd-gen 'Kodi Edition' Raspberry Pi case
2nd-gen 'Kodi Edition' Raspberry Pi case ports
2nd-gen 'Kodi Edition' Raspberry Pi case ports
2nd-gen 'Kodi Edition' Raspberry Pi case top finnish
2nd-gen 'Kodi Edition' Raspberry Pi case top finnish

Kodi Edition Raspberry Pi case (3 Images)

2nd-gen 'Kodi Edition' Raspberry Pi case
2nd-gen 'Kodi Edition' Raspberry Pi case ports2nd-gen 'Kodi Edition' Raspberry Pi case top finnish
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Smaller Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Announced with 5GHz Wi-Fi and 1.4GHz CPU for $25

Features 512MB RAM, Bluetooth 4.2 & dual-band 802.11ac WLAN

Smaller Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Announced with 5GHz Wi-Fi and 1.4GHz CPU for $25
Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Is Out - Simply Better at the Same Price

Upgraded version of the famous computing board on PI day

Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ Is Out - Simply Better at the Same Price
Meet Mycroft Mark II, an Open-Source Alternative to Amazon Echo and Google Home

It promises to offer users privacy and data independence

Meet Mycroft Mark II, an Open-Source Alternative to Amazon Echo and Google Home
Raspberry Pi Zero WH SBCs Are Now Available with Professionally Soldered Headers

Same as Raspberry Pi Zero W, but with a pre-soldered header

Raspberry Pi Zero WH SBCs Are Now Available with Professionally Soldered Headers
Diskio Pi Wants to Be the Ultimate Open Source Tablet Powered by Raspberry Pi

A versatile machine compatible with Raspberry Pi and Odroid

Diskio Pi Wants to Be the Ultimate Open Source Tablet Powered by Raspberry Pi

Fresh Reviews

iPhone XS Review - Razzmatazz

The notch iPhone is back for its second generation

iPhone XS Review - Razzmatazz
AOC AGON AG251FZ Gaming Monitor Review

To be considered when looking for gaming monitor

AOC AGON AG251FZ Gaming Monitor Review
Darksiders III Review (PS4)

After a long wait, a new rider of the Apocalypse emerges

Darksiders III Review (PS4)
iPhone XS Review - Razzmatazz

The notch iPhone is back for its second generation

iPhone XS Review - Razzmatazz
AOC AGON AG251FZ Gaming Monitor Review

To be considered when looking for gaming monitor

AOC AGON AG251FZ Gaming Monitor Review

Latest News

iPhone XS Review - Razzmatazz

The notch iPhone is back for its second generation

iPhone XS Review - Razzmatazz
How to Set Up Automated Disk Cleaning on Windows 10

Create a scheduled task for cleaning up disks on Windows 10

How to Set Up Automated Disk Cleaning on Windows 10
How to Fix the Windows 10 Version 1809 Bug Caused by Developer Mode

It takes just a few clicks to disable the developer mode

How to Fix the Windows 10 Version 1809 Bug Caused by Developer Mode
Here Are My Three Must-Have Windows 10 Programs, What Are Yours?

These are the apps that I must absolutely have on my PC

Here Are My Three Must-Have Windows 10 Programs, What Are Yours?
Best Antivirus for Windows 10 (October 2018)

New research provides look at antivirus performance

Best Antivirus for Windows 10 (October 2018)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Could Come with an Even Thinner Keyboard

Microsoft patents new Type Cover for the Surface

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Could Come with an Even Thinner Keyboard
Red Dead Online Beta Arrives Today

Everyone should be able to play starting November 30th

Red Dead Online Beta Arrives Today
Samsung Isn’t the Only Company That Wants to Drill Holes Into Its Phones

Huawei exploring the idea too, wants to be the pioneer

Samsung Isn’t the Only Company That Wants to Drill Holes Into Its Phones
New Windows 10 Version 1809 Bug Causing the Install to Fail

This time, it all happens if the developer mode is enabled

New Windows 10 Version 1809 Bug Causing the Install to Fail