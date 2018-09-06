> >
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Is Coming to Linux and macOS on September 13

The game was ported by Feral Interactive

UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive announced today that it would release the Linux and macOS port of the Life is Strange: Before the Storm adventure video game on September 13, 2018.

Developed by Deck Nine and published by Square Enix, Life is Strange: Before the Storm continues the acclaimed episodic graphic adventure video game series with an all-new three-part standalone story set three years before the events of the first Life is Strange game, with Chloe Price as the main character.

"Return to Arcadia Bay in Before the Storm, a three-part standalone adventure set before the first game in the BAFTA award-winning series," said Feral Interactive in today's announcement. "Visit the minisite for snapshots and videos of the memorable characters in Before the Storm, then pre-order the game on the Feral Store."

Here are the official Linux and macOS system requirements

On Linux, Life is Strange: Before the Storm has been tested with the latest Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system on a computer powered by a 2.9GHz Intel Core i3-4130T processor with 4GB RAM, and either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon R9 270 graphics card with a 2GB RAM or better.

For best performance, Feral Interactive recommends Linux gamers to play the Life is Strange: Before the Storm video game on a computer powered by a 3.2GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM, as well as a Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics card with 4G RAM.

On the other hand, Mac users would need a computer running macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 and powered by a 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and either an Intel Iris 5100, Nvidia GeForce 650M with 1GB RAM, or AMD Radeon M290 with 2GB RAM graphics card or better to play the Life is Strange: Before the Storm game.

Supported Macs include MacBook Pro 13 2013 or later, MacBook Pro 15 Mid 2012 or later (with 1GB graphics card and excluding Mid 2015 models with an AMD 370X GPU), iMac 21.5 Late 2013 or later, iMac 27 Late 2013 or later, iMac Pro 27 Late 2017 or later, Mac Pro Late 2013 or later, and Mac Mini Late 2014 or later.

iMac 27 Late 2012 models with Nvidia GeForce 675 or Nvidia GeForce 680 graphics cards are also supported, as well as MacBook Early 2015 or later, MacBook Air Mid 2012 or later, MacBook Pro 13 Mid 2012 or later, iMac 21.5 Early 2013 or later, and Mac Mini Late 2012 or later, but with poorer performance and graphics quality.

