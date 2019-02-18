> > >
LibreOffice-Based Collabora Online 4.0 Adds New Look, Numerous Improvements

Improves mobile compatibility and HiDPI support

Feb 18, 2019 17:07 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Collabora Online 4.0
Collabora Productivity released Collabora Online 4.0, a major release of their cloud-based office suite, which puts the widely-used LibreOffice in the cloud, that introduces numerous new features and improvements.

Collabora Online 4.0 comes almost a year after the previous release with a new look that refreshes the toolbar icons, colors, and layout, adds a new icon to let users hide the menu bar, as well as various other smaller tweaks to simplify the user interface while giving users a more enjoyable and productive LibreOffice Online experience.

Collabora Online 4.0 also improves support for HiDPI and Retina displays, as well as interoperability with other popular office suites, and enables easier shape editing. Additionally, it introduces more secure documents by implementing support for Vereign’s blockchain-powered platform to allow users to sign their documents with Swiss standards.

"Vereign is a Swiss open source company building a blockchain based self-sovereign identity and personal data store. It can be hardened to Swiss banking standards," said Collabora. "Collabora has partnered with Vereign to also provide authentic documents bearing the qualified electronic signature of your hardened self-sovereign identity."

Improved support for mobile devices

Among other changes implemented in the Collabora Online 4.0 release, we can mention better compatibility with mobile devices, implementation of rich section properties to Writer, support for inserting powerful multi-level ToC (Table of Contents) in documents, page styling improvements in Calc, improved EMF+ (OLE object) preview rendering, and improved table styles and border rendering.

Collabora Online 4.0 is available in two editions, for enterprises and home users. Hosting and cloud businesses who want to add Collabora Online to their portfolio can contact Collabora Productivity to become a partner. On the other hand, home users wishing to install Collabora Online are free to download the latest CODE (Collabora Online Development Edition) release.

