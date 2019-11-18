> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

LibreOffice 6.4 Enters Beta with Native GTK Dialogs, QR Code Generator, and More

Binaries are now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

Nov 18, 2019 18:21 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
LibreOffice 6.4 beta 1 released
   LibreOffice 6.4 beta 1 released

The upcoming LibreOffice 6.4 open-source and cross-platform office suite release has recently entered beta testing phase two months ahead of its official release early next year.

The upcoming LibreOffice 6.4 office suite has been in development for a few months now, but it's currently entered public beta testing, which means that more reliable builds are available for early adopters to try on the new features and improvements, among which we can mention native GTK dialogs on GNU/Linux systems, a QR code generator, and improved Microsoft Office interoperability.

Among other noteworthy enhancements, LibreOffice 6.4 will also add a new option in Writer to mark comments as resolved, along with faster table and table row/column moving and deletion, better selection of cells that contain hyperlinks in Calc, the ability to export Calc sheets to PDF with all pages in one PDF, as well as improved scalability of formula-groups computation on multi-core CPUs.

Impress will receive new "Remove Hyperlink" and "Consolidate Text" context menu items in LibreOffice 6.4, which also promises unified hyperlink context menus, the ability to opt in or opt out of sending crash reports to The Document Foundation, the ability to set anchored objects to overlap, faster language switching via new dropdown menu in the status bar, and various iOS improvements.

LibreOffice 6.4 to hit the streets at the end of January 2020

If you want to take LibreOffice 6.4 for an early test drive, you can download the beta 1 release right now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems from our free software portal. Please note that the binaries are available only for 64-bit for all OSes, except Windows where there's also a 32-bit build, and keep in mind that this is a pre-release version.

That means it's not suitable for any production use. For that, you should wait for The Document Foundation to enable the upcoming LibreOffice 6.4 release as ready for enterprise deployments, which should happen in summer 2020. However, the final release of LibreOffice 6.4 is expected to hit the streets at the end of January 2020.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

IPFire Open-Source Linux Firewall Gets Improved and Faster QoS, Latest Updates

IPFire 2.23 Core Update 137 is now available for download

IPFire Open-Source Linux Firewall Gets Improved and Faster QoS, Latest Updates
HP Linux Imaging & Printing Drivers Now Supported on Ubuntu 19.10 and Fedora 31

Coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

HP Linux Imaging & Printing Drivers Now Supported on Ubuntu 19.10 and Fedora 31
Linux Kernel 5.4 to Arrive on November 24th as Linus Torvalds Releases Last RC

Linux 5.4-rc8 is now available for public testing

Linux Kernel 5.4 to Arrive on November 24th as Linus Torvalds Releases Last RC
Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 "Buster" Live & Installable ISOs Now Available to Download

They're available for all supported architectures

Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 "Buster" Live & Installable ISOs Now Available to Download
PCLinuxOS Gets November 2019 ISO with Refreshed Themes, Latest Updates

PCLinuxOS 2019.11 is now available to download

PCLinuxOS Gets November 2019 ISO with Refreshed Themes, Latest Updates

Fresh Reviews

Sparklite Review (PS4)

A roguelike that tingles your nostalgia for the 16-bit era

Sparklite Review (PS4)
Need for Speed Heat Review (PS4)

A somewhat better direction for the once-legendary series

Need for Speed Heat Review (PS4)
Borderlands 3 Review (PC)

Same ol', same ol', but bigger and better

Borderlands 3 Review (PC)
Sparklite Review (PS4)

A roguelike that tingles your nostalgia for the 16-bit era

Sparklite Review (PS4)
Need for Speed Heat Review (PS4)

A somewhat better direction for the once-legendary series

Need for Speed Heat Review (PS4)

Latest News

Windows 10 to Feature DNS Over HTTPS

DNS over TLS also on its way to the operating system

Windows 10 to Feature DNS Over HTTPS
NVIDIA Outs New STUDIO Graphics Driver - Get Version 441.28

The driver release fixes several OptiX-related issues

NVIDIA Outs New STUDIO Graphics Driver - Get Version 441.28
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Version 1909 on Update Assistant

You can now use the Update Assistant to install version 1909

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Version 1909 on Update Assistant
New Quadro Graphics Driver Is Available for Download - Get Version 441.28

This new driver update adds support for CUDA 10.2 and more

New Quadro Graphics Driver Is Available for Download - Get Version 441.28
Cyberpunk Action-Adventure Resolutiion Coming to PC and Consoles in 2020

Experience a dark story where you can be the hero or villain

Cyberpunk Action-Adventure Resolutiion Coming to PC and Consoles in 2020
Razer Intros New Kraken Ultimate Headset for Competitive Gamers

The headphones are now available for purchase for $130/€150

Razer Intros New Kraken Ultimate Headset for Competitive Gamers
Valve Announces New Half-Life Game, But It's Not What You Think

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve's new “flagship VR game”

Valve Announces New Half-Life Game, But It's Not What You Think
Square Enix Announces Dragon Quest Builders 2 Arrives on PC This December

The game was initially released on PlayStation 4 and Switch

Square Enix Announces Dragon Quest Builders 2 Arrives on PC This December
BioWare Plans to Completely Redesign Anthem, But It Will Take Time

The developer still needs to figure it out how to do it

BioWare Plans to Completely Redesign Anthem, But It Will Take Time