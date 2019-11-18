LibreOffice 6.4 Enters Beta with Native GTK Dialogs, QR Code Generator, and More

The upcoming LibreOffice 6.4 open-source and cross-platform office suite release has recently entered beta testing phase two months ahead of its official release early next year.

The upcoming LibreOffice 6.4 office suite has been in development for a few months now, but it's currently entered public beta testing, which means that more reliable builds are available for early adopters to try on the new features and improvements, among which we can mention native GTK dialogs on GNU/Linux systems, a QR code generator, and improved Microsoft Office interoperability.

Among other noteworthy enhancements, LibreOffice 6.4 will also add a new option in Writer to mark comments as resolved, along with faster table and table row/column moving and deletion, better selection of cells that contain hyperlinks in Calc, the ability to export Calc sheets to PDF with all pages in one PDF, as well as improved scalability of formula-groups computation on multi-core CPUs.

Impress will receive new "Remove Hyperlink" and "Consolidate Text" context menu items in LibreOffice 6.4, which also promises unified hyperlink context menus, the ability to opt in or opt out of sending crash reports to The Document Foundation, the ability to set anchored objects to overlap, faster language switching via new dropdown menu in the status bar, and various iOS improvements.

LibreOffice 6.4 to hit the streets at the end of January 2020

If you want to take LibreOffice 6.4 for an early test drive, you can download the beta 1 release right now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems from our free software portal. Please note that the binaries are available only for 64-bit for all OSes, except Windows where there's also a 32-bit build, and keep in mind that this is a pre-release version.

That means it's not suitable for any production use. For that, you should wait for The Document Foundation to enable the upcoming LibreOffice 6.4 release as ready for enterprise deployments, which should happen in summer 2020. However, the final release of LibreOffice 6.4 is expected to hit the streets at the end of January 2020.