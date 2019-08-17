LibreOffice 6.2 Open-Source Office Suite Is Now Ready for Enterprise Deployments

The Document Foundation announced the release of the sixth maintenance update to the LibreOffice 6.2 open-source and cross-platform office suite series, marking it as ready for mainstream users and enterprise deployments.

Coming five weeks after the release of LibreOffice 6.2.5, the LibreOffice 6.2.6 maintenance update is here with months of back-ported fixes and all the latest security patches to make your LibreOffice experience more stable and reliable. That's why, The Document Foundation now recommends the LibreOffice 6.2 series to users in production environments. LibreOffice 6.2.6 includes a total of 44 changes.

"The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 6.2.6, the sixth minor release of the LibreOffice 6.2 family, targeted at users in production environments. All users of LibreOffice 6.1.x and LibreOffice 6.2.x versions should upgrade immediately for enhanced security, as the software includes both security fixes and some months of back-ported fixes," said Italo Vignoli.

LibreOffice 6.2.7 expected to be released in mid-October 2019

The next and last scheduled point release in the LibreOffice 6.2 series will be LibreOffice 6.2.7, a maintenance update that is expected to be released in mid-October 2019 with minor bug fixes. After that, the LibreOffice 6.2 office suite will be supported until November 30, 2019, but no new bug or security fixes will be released in the meantime.

Until then, if you're using the LibreOffice 6.1 office suite series, which reached end of life on May 29, 2019, or the LibreOffice 6.2 series, we recommend updating as soon as possible to LibreOffice 6.2.6. You can download LibreOffice 6.2.6 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now through our free software portal.

The LibreOffice 6.3 office suite series also hit the streets earlier this month, but The Document Foundation doesn't recommended it for enterprise deployments. Only technology enthusiasts and power, bleeding-edge users are recommended to install LibreOffice 6.3 at this time, and you can download it as well from the links above. The LibreOffice 6.3.1 point release is expected to arrive at the end of the month.