> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

LibreOffice 6.2 Open-Source Office Suite Is Now Ready for Enterprise Deployments

LibreOffice 6.2.6 is now available to download

Aug 17, 2019 18:35 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
LibreOffice 6.2.6 released
   LibreOffice 6.2.6 released

The Document Foundation announced the release of the sixth maintenance update to the LibreOffice 6.2 open-source and cross-platform office suite series, marking it as ready for mainstream users and enterprise deployments.

Coming five weeks after the release of LibreOffice 6.2.5, the LibreOffice 6.2.6 maintenance update is here with months of back-ported fixes and all the latest security patches to make your LibreOffice experience more stable and reliable. That's why, The Document Foundation now recommends the LibreOffice 6.2 series to users in production environments. LibreOffice 6.2.6 includes a total of 44 changes.

"The Document Foundation announces LibreOffice 6.2.6, the sixth minor release of the LibreOffice 6.2 family, targeted at users in production environments. All users of LibreOffice 6.1.x and LibreOffice 6.2.x versions should upgrade immediately for enhanced security, as the software includes both security fixes and some months of back-ported fixes," said Italo Vignoli.

LibreOffice 6.2.7 expected to be released in mid-October 2019

The next and last scheduled point release in the LibreOffice 6.2 series will be LibreOffice 6.2.7, a maintenance update that is expected to be released in mid-October 2019 with minor bug fixes. After that, the LibreOffice 6.2 office suite will be supported until November 30, 2019, but no new bug or security fixes will be released in the meantime.

Until then, if you're using the LibreOffice 6.1 office suite series, which reached end of life on May 29, 2019, or the LibreOffice 6.2 series, we recommend updating as soon as possible to LibreOffice 6.2.6. You can download LibreOffice 6.2.6 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems right now through our free software portal.

The LibreOffice 6.3 office suite series also hit the streets earlier this month, but The Document Foundation doesn't recommended it for enterprise deployments. Only technology enthusiasts and power, bleeding-edge users are recommended to install LibreOffice 6.3 at this time, and you can download it as well from the links above. The LibreOffice 6.3.1 point release is expected to arrive at the end of the month.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Xfce 4.14 Desktop Environment Arrives After More Than 4 Years, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

Xfce 4.14 Desktop Environment Arrives After More Than 4 Years, Here's What's New
Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Numerous security vulnerabilities were patched

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases
System76's First 4K OLED Linux Laptop Is Now Available to Order

You can now configure and order an Adder WS laptop

System76's First 4K OLED Linux Laptop Is Now Available to Order
Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Is Out with Linux Kernel 5.0 from Ubuntu 19.04, Download Now

All official flavors have been updated to version 18.04.3

Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Is Out with Linux Kernel 5.0 from Ubuntu 19.04, Download Now
LibreOffice 6.3 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here's What's New

Available for GNU/Linux, Mac, and Windows systems

LibreOffice 6.3 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here's What's New

Fresh Reviews

Sparklite Review (PS4)

A roguelike that tingles your nostalgia for the 16-bit era

Sparklite Review (PS4)
Need for Speed Heat Review (PS4)

A somewhat better direction for the once-legendary series

Need for Speed Heat Review (PS4)
Borderlands 3 Review (PC)

Same ol', same ol', but bigger and better

Borderlands 3 Review (PC)
Sparklite Review (PS4)

A roguelike that tingles your nostalgia for the 16-bit era

Sparklite Review (PS4)
Need for Speed Heat Review (PS4)

A somewhat better direction for the once-legendary series

Need for Speed Heat Review (PS4)

Latest News

Borderlands 3 Free Content Update Goes Live, Here Is What's New

Beyond new content, it adjusts end-game character balance

Borderlands 3 Free Content Update Goes Live, Here Is What's New
Half-Life: Alyx Officially Coming to VR in March 2020

Valve Index owners will get the game for free

Half-Life: Alyx Officially Coming to VR in March 2020
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Out Now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

The legendary strategy franchise returns to consoles

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Out Now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4
Alien: Isolation Arrives on Nintendo Switch on December 5

It will feature support for gyroscopic aiming and HD rumble

Alien: Isolation Arrives on Nintendo Switch on December 5
Detroit: Become Human Launches on PC on December 12

The ambitious narrative experience heads to Epic Games Store

Detroit: Become Human Launches on PC on December 12
KDE's Plasma Mobile Now Supports Phone Calls on the PinePhone Linux Smartphone - Video

Audio still needs to be worked on for full support

KDE's Plasma Mobile Now Supports Phone Calls on the PinePhone Linux Smartphone - Video
Nvidia Outs New Linux/BSD Graphics Driver with GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Support

Nvidia 440.36 driver is now available for download

Nvidia Outs New Linux/BSD Graphics Driver with GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Support
Audacity 2.3.3 Open-Source Audio Editor Released with Better AAC/M4A Exports

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms

Audacity 2.3.3 Open-Source Audio Editor Released with Better AAC/M4A Exports
How to Fix “Unable to Connect to the Internet” Error in Microsoft Edge

Dealing with one of the most common errors in Edge

How to Fix “Unable to Connect to the Internet” Error in Microsoft Edge