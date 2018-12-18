LibreOffice 6.1.4 Office Suite Released with More Than 125 Bug Fixes, Update Now

The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of the fourth incremental update to the latest LibreOffice 6.1 series of the widely used open-source office suite.

LibreOffice 6.1.4 comes one and a half months after version 6.1.3 with yet another layer of bug fixes across all the components of the office suite, including Writer, Calc, Draw, Impress, Base, and Math. However, it remains the choice of bleeding-edge users and early adopters until the LibreOffice 6.1 series matures enough to be offered to enterprises. A total of 126 changes are included, as detailed here and here.

"LibreOffice 6.1.4 represents the bleeding edge in term of features for open source office suites, and as such is not optimized for enterprise-class deployments, where features are less important than robustness," said Italo Vignoli in today's announcement. "Users wanting a more mature version can download LibreOffice 6.0.7, which includes some months of back-ported fixes."

LibreOffice 6.1.5 to arrive early February 2019

The release cycle of the LibreOffice 6.1 office suite series will continue in early February 2019 with the fifth incremental update, LibreOffice 6.1.5, which should address more bugs in an attempt to stabilize the software further and make it ready for enterprise deployments. After that, one more point release will be readied for this series, LibreOffice 6.1.6, due for release in early May 2019.

If you're using LibreOffice 6.1 on your personal computer, we recommend upgrading to the LibreOffice 6.1.4 release, which you can download right now for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems from our web portal of free software. The LibreOffice 6.1 series is currently scheduled to reach end of life on May 29, 2019, but The Document Foundation is already working on the next major series, LibreOffice 6.2.