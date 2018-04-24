> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

LG G7 ThinQ Leak Shows the Android-Powered Smartphone Will Have a Notch Design

The device is slated for release next month on May 2

Apr 24, 2018 14:52 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The LG G7 "ThinQ" design was leaked today on Twitter by VentureBeat's Even Blass, suggesting LG will join the "notch" design bandwagon that most Android phone manufactures adopted lately.

There's been a lot of rumors lately about the LG G7, enough to know almost everything there is to know about the upcoming Android-powered flagship from LG, which is slated for release early next month on May 2, 2018, but its design was never truly revealed until now.

Mobile phone leaker Evan Blass posted an image of the LG G7 "ThinQ" earlier today, finally showing us what to expect from the Android smartphone. And, as expected, LG decided to also adopt the "notch" design for its upcoming flagship, but it didn't remove the headphone jack though.

LG G7 "ThinQ" design has a premium look, launches May 2

Looking closely at the leaked images, we have to admit that the LG G7 "ThinQ" design has a premium look. You can see that the bezels are very thin and provide a lot of space for the gorgeous and bright screen, and the display notch is not all that annoying, though there will be those who will probably hate it.

On the sides, you can see that there are a total of four physical buttons for volume, power, as well as a dedicated button for Google Assistant, as previous rumors suggested. A dual-read camera system is in place in a vertical orientation, and the back-mounted fingerprint scanner is present as well.

If you like what you see, we inform you today that LG recently confirmed the official unveiling of the LG G7 "ThinQ" smartphone on May 2, 2018. LG teased the media with a big announcement, so expect to see a device featuring all the latest mobile technologies, including the Snapdragon 845 chip and Android Oreo.

Photo Gallery (2 Images)

LG G7 ThinQ render
LG G7 ThinQ render

Related Stories

Motorola Unveils the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play Phones

All four smartphones are powered by Google's Android OS

Motorola Unveils the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play Phones
Google Chrome 66 Is Now Rolling Out to Android and iOS Users with New Features

iOS users can now export passwords to use them in other apps

Google Chrome 66 Is Now Rolling Out to Android and iOS Users with New Features
Android 8.1 Oreo Has Started Rolling Out to the Razer Phone

The device is now available to buy at Best Buy

Android 8.1 Oreo Has Started Rolling Out to the Razer Phone
Android 8.1 Oreo Is Finally Rolling Out to OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 Owners

The rollout could take a few days to arrive worldwide

Android 8.1 Oreo Is Finally Rolling Out to OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 Owners

Fresh Reviews

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome

To succeed you have to fail, lots and lots of times

Frostpunk Review - Survive, Adapt, Overcome
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise

It's a great choice if you don't mind a different layout

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Review - Never Compromise
Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review

A combination that will quickly win you over

Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review
God of War Review (PS4)

One epic journey through Norse mythology

God of War Review (PS4)

Latest News

Best Antivirus Apps for Android

Research highlights top Android security software

Best Antivirus Apps for Android
Samsung Galaxy S9 Active Specifications Leaked

New “Active” Samsung flagship currently in the works

Samsung Galaxy S9 Active Specifications Leaked
Opera Launches Opera Touch Browser for Android with One-Hand Support

The browser will also land on iOS later this year

Opera Launches Opera Touch Browser for Android with One-Hand Support
Microsoft Launcher 4.8 for Android Officially Launched

New stable release now available for Android users

Microsoft Launcher 4.8 for Android Officially Launched
Apple’s 2018 iPhone Uncertainty Seriously Hurting Suppliers

Company believed to be planning component changes this year

Apple’s 2018 iPhone Uncertainty Seriously Hurting Suppliers
Vivaldi 1.15 Released, Adds New Customization Options and Improves HTML5 Audio

It's now available for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Vivaldi 1.15 Released, Adds New Customization Options and Improves HTML5 Audio
Microsoft Authenticator App for iPhone Receives Account Backup and Restore

iPhone getting this feature first, Android to follow later this year, but no release date is available yet

Microsoft Authenticator App for iPhone Receives Account Backup and Restore
iPhone, Android Getting Microsoft’s New Sharing UI in OneDrive App

Unified sharing experience now available in OneDrive client

iPhone, Android Getting Microsoft’s New Sharing UI in OneDrive App
Destiny 2: Warmind DLC to Launch on May 8

New gear, Exotics, and PvE modes are also coming

Destiny 2: Warmind DLC to Launch on May 8
New LCD iPhone Could Cost $200 Less than 2018 iPhone X

Apple is planning to launch a more affordable iPhone

New LCD iPhone Could Cost $200 Less than 2018 iPhone X