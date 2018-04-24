LG G7 ThinQ Leak Shows the Android-Powered Smartphone Will Have a Notch Design

The LG G7 "ThinQ" design was leaked today on Twitter by VentureBeat's Even Blass, suggesting LG will join the "notch" design bandwagon that most Android phone manufactures adopted lately.

There's been a lot of rumors lately about the LG G7, enough to know almost everything there is to know about the upcoming Android-powered flagship from LG, which is slated for release early next month on May 2, 2018, but its design was never truly revealed until now.

Mobile phone leaker Evan Blass posted an image of the LG G7 "ThinQ" earlier today, finally showing us what to expect from the Android smartphone. And, as expected, LG decided to also adopt the "notch" design for its upcoming flagship, but it didn't remove the headphone jack though.

LG G7 "ThinQ" design has a premium look, launches May 2

Looking closely at the leaked images, we have to admit that the LG G7 "ThinQ" design has a premium look. You can see that the bezels are very thin and provide a lot of space for the gorgeous and bright screen, and the display notch is not all that annoying, though there will be those who will probably hate it.

On the sides, you can see that there are a total of four physical buttons for volume, power, as well as a dedicated button for Google Assistant, as previous rumors suggested. A dual-read camera system is in place in a vertical orientation, and the back-mounted fingerprint scanner is present as well.

If you like what you see, we inform you today that LG recently confirmed the official unveiling of the LG G7 "ThinQ" smartphone on May 2, 2018. LG teased the media with a big announcement, so expect to see a device featuring all the latest mobile technologies, including the Snapdragon 845 chip and Android Oreo.