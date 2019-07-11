KDE Plasma 5.16.3 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Improvements

The KDE Project released the third of five maintenance updates to the latest KDE Plasma 5.16 desktop environment series, a bug fix release that addresses various issues.

KDE Plasma 5.16.3 comes two weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.16.2 update with more than 30 changes across various core components and apps, including Plasma Workspace, Plasma Desktop, Plasma Audio Volume Control, Plasma Networkmanager (plasma-nm), KWin, Plasma Discover, DrKonqi, KWayland-integration, plasma-browser-integration, plasma-integration, and kde-cli-tools.

"Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.16.3. Plasma 5.16 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a fortnight's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads the release announcement.

Highlights of the KDE Plasma 5.16.3 maintenance release include support for compiling without the libinput library, the ability to no longer display Klipper's notifications in the notification history, better support for the Snap universal binary format in Discover, the ability for DrKonqi to automatically log into bugs.kde.org, and a fix for a kstart5 crash on Wayland.

KDE Plasma 5.16.4 to arrive on July 30th

Among other noteworthy changes include in the KDE Plasma 5.16.3 release, we can mention the ability to filter KNewStuff Plasma Themes by download tag, support for changing the validator for Endpoint Address entry field in Plasma Networkmanager, and improved the appearance of Plasma Audio Volume Control, which now consumes less memory.

A detailed changelog is available here. KDE Plasma 5.16.3 will soon be available for download from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, so make sure you update your installations as soon as possible. The next point release in the series is KDE Plasma 5.16.4, which is scheduled for release later this month on July 30th.