KDE Plasma 5.15 Desktop Gets First Point Release with over 35 Improvements

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

Feb 19, 2019 14:51 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
KDE Plasma 5.15.1 released
The KDE Project released today the first point release of the latest KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment series to address various issues and annoyances reported by users.

The KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment was released last week on February 12th with numerous new features and improvements, including a much-improved Discover package manager, improved integration with third-party technologies and apps like Firefox, refinements to the configuration interfaces, new options for complex network configurations, as well as redesigned icons.

The KDE Plasma 5.15.1 point release is a maintenance update addressing various issues in an attempt to offer users a more stable and reliable KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment. Highlights include restoring of legacy sessions, improvements to the Kickoff applications menu to return to the Favorites page after running a search, improved firmware update in Discover, and better comics support.

"Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.15.1. Plasma 5.15 was released in February with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.

KDE Plasma 5.15.2 point release is coming on February 26th

Among the components updated in the KDE Plasma 5.15.1 point release, we can mention the Plasma Discover package manager, various Plasma add-ons like Weather and Comic, the KDE hotkeys, the KWin window manager, the Powerdevil power manager, which is now excluded from session management, as well as other components inside Plasma Workspace and Plasma Desktop.

A complete changelog is available here for the tech-savvy curious to know what exactly was changed or fixed in KDE Plasma 5.15.1, which you will soon be able to install from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. The second point release, KDE Plasma 5.15.2 will be available as soon as next week, on February 26th, with even more bug fixes and improvements.

