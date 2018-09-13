KDE Plasma 5.13 Desktop Reaches End of Life, KDE Plasma 5.14 Arrives October 9

The KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment has reached end of life with the last maintenance update, KDE Plasma 5.13.5, released last week for all existing users.

KDE Plasma 5.13.5 arrived a week ago, on September 4, 2018, as the last point release for the short-lived KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment series, which won't receive further updates or security fixes. It brought a total of 35 changes across various core components and apps.

"Plasma 5.13 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads the announcement.

Highlights of the KDE Plasma 5.13.5 point release include support for updating the wallpaper every single day in the Picture of the Day feature, the ability to prevent paste operations in the screen locker, as well as a bug fix for the QFileDialog component, which won't remember the last visited directory anymore. A full changelog is available here for more details.

KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment launches October 9, 2018

All existing KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment users are urged to update their installations to the KDE Plasma 5.13.5 point release as soon as it arrives in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions if they want to enjoy the best KDE Plasma desktop experience on their personal computers.

With the KDE Plasma 5.13 reaching end of life, we're now looking forward to the next major series, KDE Plasma 5.14, which will be available in a beta form later today, giving us a first look at the new features and improvements to expect from the new release, which is hitting the streets next month on October 9, 2018.

Also released recently were the first point released of the KDE Applications 18.08 open-source software suite, as well as the KDE Frameworks 5.50 open-source software suite, which is required for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment. Both KDE Applications 18.08.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.50 will soon arrive in the main repos of your favorite distros, so update as soon as possible.