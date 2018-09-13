> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

KDE Plasma 5.13 Desktop Reaches End of Life, KDE Plasma 5.14 Arrives October 9

KDE Plasma 5.13.5 released as the last update in the series

Sep 13, 2018 13:26 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             

The KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment has reached end of life with the last maintenance update, KDE Plasma 5.13.5, released last week for all existing users.

KDE Plasma 5.13.5 arrived a week ago, on September 4, 2018, as the last point release for the short-lived KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment series, which won't receive further updates or security fixes. It brought a total of 35 changes across various core components and apps.

"Plasma 5.13 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads the announcement.

Highlights of the KDE Plasma 5.13.5 point release include support for updating the wallpaper every single day in the Picture of the Day feature, the ability to prevent paste operations in the screen locker, as well as a bug fix for the QFileDialog component, which won't remember the last visited directory anymore. A full changelog is available here for more details.

KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment launches October 9, 2018

All existing KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment users are urged to update their installations to the KDE Plasma 5.13.5 point release as soon as it arrives in the stable software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distributions if they want to enjoy the best KDE Plasma desktop experience on their personal computers.

With the KDE Plasma 5.13 reaching end of life, we're now looking forward to the next major series, KDE Plasma 5.14, which will be available in a beta form later today, giving us a first look at the new features and improvements to expect from the new release, which is hitting the streets next month on October 9, 2018.

Also released recently were the first point released of the KDE Applications 18.08 open-source software suite, as well as the KDE Frameworks 5.50 open-source software suite, which is required for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment. Both KDE Applications 18.08.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.50 will soon arrive in the main repos of your favorite distros, so update as soon as possible.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Canonical Outs New Linux Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS users also receiving the kernel live patch

Canonical Outs New Linux Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS
Canonical Releases Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Update Now

Ubuntu 16.04.5 LTS HWE users are also receiving the update

Canonical Releases Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Update Now
First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18 Is Here

Arch Linux 2018.09.01 is now available for download

First Arch Linux ISO Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 4.18 Is Here
Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" Announced, Will Arrive in November or December 2018

The release will be supported until 2023

Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" Announced, Will Arrive in November or December 2018
Mozilla Firefox 62 "Quantum" Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Available on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 16.04 LTS, and 14.04 LTS

Mozilla Firefox 62 "Quantum" Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Fresh Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]

Larger battery, more storage, improved cameras

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]
Sword Legacy: Omen Review (PC)

A darker and clumsier take on some of King Arthur's myths

Sword Legacy: Omen Review (PC)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review - Happy Medium

Samsung’s latest iPad killer is finally here

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review - Happy Medium
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]

Larger battery, more storage, improved cameras

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review - Agent 007 [UPDATED]
Sword Legacy: Omen Review (PC)

A darker and clumsier take on some of King Arthur's myths

Sword Legacy: Omen Review (PC)

Latest News

Microsoft Launches Windows 7 Cumulative Update KB4463376

Update bringing IE improvements on older Windows

Microsoft Launches Windows 7 Cumulative Update KB4463376
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 October 2018 Update Build 17760

New build with no known issues pushed to the Fast ring

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 October 2018 Update Build 17760
Diablo III Eternal Collection to Arrive on Nintendo Switch in November

The game will include all of the content released so far

Diablo III Eternal Collection to Arrive on Nintendo Switch in November
Persistent EternalBlue-Powered Wannamine Cryptominer Still Alive

Hundreds of thousands of computers still vulnerable

Persistent EternalBlue-Powered Wannamine Cryptominer Still Alive
US Rep. Introduced Legislation for Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program

Grant to offer instruction, training, and certifications

US Rep. Introduced Legislation for Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Program
Facebook Adds Fact-Checking to Videos and Photos

OCR and machine learning as extra false news checking tools

Facebook Adds Fact-Checking to Videos and Photos
Is the iPhone XS Too Expensive or Not?

Top model is available in the US for $1,449

Is the iPhone XS Too Expensive or Not?
Easy Steps to Fix Screen Flickering in Windows 10

Figure out what’s causing the problem and fix it

Easy Steps to Fix Screen Flickering in Windows 10
Green Hell Preview - An Exciting Adventure in the Making

It's still Early Access, but it's way better than expected

Green Hell Preview - An Exciting Adventure in the Making