KDE Plasma 5.12.8 LTS Desktop Environment Released with over 70 Improvements

The KDE Project released today the eighth maintenance update to the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS desktop environment with numerous bug fixes and performance improvements.

KDE Plasma 5.12.8 LTS is now available as a point release to the KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS desktop environment, bringing more than 70 chnages that include breeze_cursors as default cursor theme, improved weather notifications, better contrast of crosshair cursors, keyboard navigation support for the KonsoleProfiles applet, as well as Qt 5.12 compatibility for the PulseAudio sound server.

Other notable changes include a fix for the autologin session loading in SDDM KCM, a fix for the group popup dialog, improved selection of default web browser in Componentchooser KCM, focus handling fixes, improved drop between shared views, and numerous improvements to the weather data engine. A detailed changelog is available here.

"Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.12.8. Plasma 5.12 was released in February 2018 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds six months' worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.

KDE Plasma 5.12.9 LTS coming September 10, 2019

Being a long-term support (LTS) release, the KDE Plasma 5.12 desktop environment will receive similar maintenance updates every six months, until it reaches the end of life in July 2020. The next scheduled point release will be KDE Plasma 5.12.9 LTS, which is currently slated for release on September 10, 2019.

Until then, if you still use the KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS desktop environment on your GNU/Linux distribution, we recommend updating it to today's KDE Plasma 5.12.8 point release as soon as possible. Most distros will publish the new packages in their stable software repositories in the coming days or weeks.