KDE Neon Operating System Is Moving to Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver)

The developers of the KDE neon GNU/Linux distribution announced today that they are currently working on rebasing all four editions on Canonical's recently released Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system.

The KDE neon project offers a continually updated rolling Linux-based computer operating system built around the latest KDE technologies. It usually relies on the latest LTS (Long Term Support) version of the Ubuntu Linux operating system, so it's a natural move for the development team to rebase it on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

"With the new Ubuntu LTS 18.04 out it’s time to rebase Neon’s packages on that. This is still work in progress but demand seems to be strong looking at comments around the forums, chat rooms and social media, so we’re aware many people are waiting for this," reads today's announcement.

Dubbed Bionic Beaver, Ubuntu LTS 18.04 LTS comes with numerous improvements and recent GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies. Among these, we can mention the Linux 4.15 kernel series, systemd-resolved as default DNS resolver, netplan.io, OpenJDK 10, and various security enhancements.

KDE neon will soon be based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

The rebase of KDE neon on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) is on-going, as the developers report that they are currently working on the installer after being able to successfully compile all the essential packages of the KDE neon Git Unstable edition from the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS software repositories.

They also need to ensure the upgrade is working flawlessly for those who would want to upgrade their existing KDE neon installation on the upcoming release based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, but not until they finish compiling all the packages for all four KDE neon editions, which could take at least a few days.

Until then, the KDE neon developers promise to continue updating the packages based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) for existing KDE neon users, offering them access to some of the latest and greatest software components from the KDE Project. You can download your favorite KDE neon edition from the official website.