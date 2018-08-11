KDE Frameworks 5.49.0 Released for KDE Plasma 5.13 with over 200 Improvements

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.49.0, a monthly update of the open-source software suite for the latest stable KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment.

KDE Frameworks consists of more than 70 add-on libraries for the open-source and cross-platform Qt application framework that offers a wide range of commonly needed functionality, as well as many core components and apps that are required for the KDE Plasma desktop environment to function correctly.

For the past several years, new KDE Frameworks versions are published every month in the second Saturday of the month, and KDE Frameworks 5.49.0 is the release the KDE Project prepared for the month of August 2018, bringing various improvements and addressing numerous bugs.

Lots of core components and apps have been updated in KDE Frameworks 5.49.0, including Baloo, KCoreAddons, KHolidays, KI18n, KIO, Kirigami Framework, KNewStuff, KService, KTextEditor, KTextWidgets, KWayland, Plasma Framework, Purpose, Syntax Highlighting, and many others. A complete changelog is available here.

Coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

There are more than 220 changes included in the KDE Frameworks 5.49.0 release of the open-source software suite, which has been released for the KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment, the latest stable KDE Plasma 5 series which will be supported until September 4, 2018, when the last point release is currently scheduled.

The KDE Frameworks 5.49.0 packages will soon make their way into the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions so make sure that you update this new release as soon as possible if you're using the latest KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment and you want to have the best possible experience.

The next release, KDE Frameworks 5.50.0 will hit the streets next month on September 8, just in time for the beta release of the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment, due for release on September 13, 2018. The KDE Plasma 5.14 release is expected to hit the streets on October 9, 2018.