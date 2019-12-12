> > >
KDE Applications 19.12 Open-Source Software Suite Released, Here's What's New

Coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

Dec 12, 2019 
Kdenlive's audio mixer
   Kdenlive's audio mixer

The KDE Project released today the December 2019 update to its open-source and cross-platform KDE Applications software suite, version 19.12.

KDE Applications 19.12 introduces numerous improvements and new features to many of the included apps, such as Dolphin file manager, Kdenlive video editor, Okular document viewer, Gwenview image viewer, as well as to many of your favorite KDE apps and utilities, which are now faster and more reliable.

"All of these applications have been improved, making them faster and more stable and they boast exciting new features. The new versions of KDE applications let you be productive and creative, while at the same time making use of KDE software easy and fun,' reads today's announcement.

Here's what's new in KDE Applications 19.12

Highlights of the KDE Applications 19.12 release include a spectacular new sound mixer and improved audio support in Kdenlive, redesigned advanced search options and the ability to preview GIFs, as well as to play videos and audio files in Dolphin's preview pane.

Calligra Plan received improved support for monitoring your project's workflow by using Gantt charts, KDE Connect now offers a new SMS app that lets users read and write text messages with the full conversation history, and it is now also supported on the Librem 5 and PinePhone Linux smartphones besides Android phones.

Among other noteworthy changes, we can mention that Okular now supports the .cb7 comic book format, Spectacle has a new drag handler for taking screenshots on touch screens, and Plasma Browser Integration now comes with a blacklist option for the media controls functionality on websites.

Last but not least, KDE Applications 19.12 introduces SubtitleComposer, an new app for creating subtitles for videos, Kile, the user-friendly LaTeX editor, is now available to download from the Microsoft Store, Gwenview now lets users adjust the JPEG compression level, and Elisa looks better on HiDPI displays.

Calligra Plan
Calligra Plan
Elisa's updated interface
Elisa's updated interface
Spectacle's new drag handler
Spectacle's new drag handler

Kdenlive's audio mixer
Calligra PlanElisa's updated interface
