KaOS Linux Gets First ISO Snapshot in 2019 with KDE Plasma 5.15, LibreOffice 6.2

KaOS 2019.02 live image is now available for download

Mar 5, 2019 20:40 GMT  ·  By 
KaOS 2019.02
The KaOS project released the first ISO snapshot for 2019 as KaOS 2019.02, an up-to-date live and installation media that contains all the latest software updates, bug fixes, and security issues.

KaOS 2019.02 is a major release that will replace about 70 to 80 percent of your install base with updated packages. It ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.55.0 and KDE Applications 18.12.2 software suites, and the Qt 5.12.1 application framework.

Under the hood, the KaOS 2019.02 snapshot is powered by the Linux 4.20.13 kernel and Mesa 18.3.4 graphics stack, and ships with updated components that include LibreOffice 6.2.0, NetworkManager 1.14.6, GNU Nano 3.2, Rust 1.32.0, ICU 62.1, Bison 3.2.4, Python 3.7.2, PHP 7.2, Glib2 2.58.3, and Libvpx 1.8.0.

LibreOffice replaces Calligra as the default office suite

KaOS 2019.02 is also the first snapshot of the GNU/Linux distribution to replace the KDE/Qt-based Calligra office suite with LibreOffice since the latter is now available as a native Qt5/kf5 application. Additionally, this release ships with the latest Calamares 3.2.5 graphical installer framework.

Being inspired by Arch Linux, KaOS Linux uses the pacman package manager and follows a similar rolling release model, which means that existing users don't need to download the KaOS 2019.02 snapshot to update their systems, but only run the "sudo pacman -Syu" command in a terminal emulator.

KaOS 2019.02 is here only for new deployments if you want to install the KaOS Linux operating system on computers without downloading hundreds of updates from the repositories after installation. With that in mind, you can download KaOS 2019.02 right now via our free software portal or directly from the official website.

Firefox with native KDE open/save dialogs
Firefox with native KDE open/save dialogs
LibreOffice" alt="Qt/kf5 based LibreOffice" />
Qt/kf5 based LibreOffice

Firefox with native KDE open/save dialogs
Qt/kf5 based LibreOffice
