Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Kicks Off 2019 with Metasploit 5.0 and ARM Updates

Offensive Security announced today the general availability of the Kali Linux 2019.1, the first update of the popular ethical hacking and penetration testing operating system in 2019.

Kali Linux 2019.1 kicks off the new year in style for fans of the penetration testing GNU/Linux distribution, which is based on the Debian GNU/Linux operating system, as it's the first release to ship with the latest, greatest, and widely used Metasploit 5.0 penetration testing framework.

Metasploit 5.0 is a major update that introduces numerous new features and improvements to the penetration testing framework, among which we can mention a new search engine, new evasion modules, integrated web services, support for writing shellcode in C, as well as a new json-rpc daemon.

"The big marquee update of this release is the update of Metasploit to version 5.0, which is their first major release since version 4.0 came out in 2011," reads today's announcement. "Metasploit 5.0 is a massive update that includes database and automation APIs, new evasion capabilities, and usability improvements throughout."

Kali Linux now supports Banana Pi and Banana Pro ARM boards

The second major change in Kali Linux 2019.1 is the return of support for both Banana Pi and Banana Pro single-board computers (SBCs) due to the ethical hacking distribution shipping with the long-term supported Linux 4.19 kernel. In addition, the Raspberry Pi images were simplified to make it easier to decide which one to use.

Furthermore, Kali Linux 2019.1 includes re4son’s kalipi-tft-config script on all Raspberry Pi images, which means that there's no need for a special image for users with TFT LCDs as they now only need to run the "kalipi-tft-config" command and follow the on-screen instructions. You can download Kali Linux 2019.1 right now from our free software portal.