June 19 Has Been Declared National FreeBSD Day, Happy 25th Anniversary FreeBSD!

A free and open-source Unix-like operating system

The FreeBSD Foundation is pleased to announce today that June 19 has been declared National FreeBSD Day to celebrate the project's official name 25th anniversary.

Exactly 25 years ago on this day, on June 19, 1993, David Greenman sent an email to one of the mailing lists available at that point in time to suggest "FreeBSD" as the name for the Unix-like operating system used by billions of people all over the world, which continues to have a positive impact on us every single day.

Since then, FreeBSD is known as the free and open-source BSD-based operating system that's used on the servers of top tech companies including Netflix for movie streaming services, WhatsApp for its amazing messaging services, as well as Sony for its powerful PlayStation 4 gaming console. Even Apple's macOS is based on BSD.

"As a pioneer in open-source technology, FreeBSD can be modified and redesigned to meet the needs of the user, free of charge within the guidelines of the license," said the FreeBSD Foundation. "June 19 has been declared FreeBSD Day. Join us in honoring The FreeBSD Project’s pioneering legacy and continuing impact on technology."

Happy 25th anniversary, FreeBSD!

If you love FreeBSD and use it on your computers, then it's time for celebration. Today being National FreeBSD Day and also FreeBSD's 25th name anniversary, you can celebrate by introducing someone to FreeBSD, host an install-a-thon with your local meetup group, or just post to Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram using the #FreeBSDDay tag.

Of course, you can also celebrate National FreeBSD Day by sending your stories of how you use FreeBSD in your organization or at home, tell the FreeBSD project why you love FreeBSD as an operating system via social media, promote National FreeBSD Day by printing and distribution the official poster, or donate to FreeBSD Foundation.

The Softpedia stuff wishes a happy 25th anniversary to FreeBSD!

