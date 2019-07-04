> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

IPFire Open-Source Linux Firewall Now Patched Against SACK Panic Vulnerabilities

IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 is now available for download

Jul 4, 2019 20:48 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 released
   IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 released

Michael Tremer announced the release of IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134, a new maintenance update to the open-source, hardened, and versatile Linux-based firewall that adds the latest security fixes and component updates.

IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 is here to address the recently discovered SACK Panic (CVE-2019-11477 and CVE-2019-11478) security vulnerabilities, affecting Linux kernel's networking subsystem processed TCP Selective Acknowledgment (SACK) segments. These are serious flaws and could allow remote attackers to cause a so-called SACK Panic attack (denial of service).

"The Linux kernel was vulnerable for two DoS attacks against its TCP stack. The first one made it possible for a remote attacker to panic the kernel and a second one could trick the system into transmitting very small packets so that a data transfer would have used the whole bandwidth but filled mainly with packet overhead," said Michael Tremer in the release announcement.

Updated components and other improvements

Among other changes include in this update, we can mention that the Captive Portal has been improved to show up after IPFire is restarted, the GCM cipher is now preferred over CBC for TLS connections, underscores are now supported for email addresses entered in the Web UI, and the French translation has been updated, as well as translates for various strings.

Besides patching the latest security vulnerabilities and fixing bugs, this maintenance release also updates various components to their latest versions. These include Bind 9.11.8, Unbound 1.9.2, and Vim 8.1. You can download IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 right now through our website for new deployments, but existing users should update their installations using the built-in package management system.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

LibreOffice 6.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 115 Bug Fixes

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows

LibreOffice 6.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 115 Bug Fixes
MintBox 3 Linux Mint-Powered Mini PC Announced as the Most Powerful MintBox Ever

Available in two variants with Linux Mint pre-installed

MintBox 3 Linux Mint-Powered Mini PC Announced as the Most Powerful MintBox Ever
Linux Mint 20 and Future Releases Will Drop Support for 32-bit Installations

Linux Mint 19 is the last release to support 32-bit systems

Linux Mint 20 and Future Releases Will Drop Support for 32-bit Installations
Security-Focused Whonix Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Whonix 15 release is now available to download

Security-Focused Whonix Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"
Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" ISOs Now Ready for Testing Ahead of July 6th Launch

Debian Project puts out call for help from community

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" ISOs Now Ready for Testing Ahead of July 6th Launch

Fresh Reviews

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)

After several years of hiatus, the Red Faction game franchise is being brought back in the spotlight with a remaster

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

Latest News

IPFire Open-Source Linux Firewall Now Patched Against SACK Panic Vulnerabilities

IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 is now available for download

IPFire Open-Source Linux Firewall Now Patched Against SACK Panic Vulnerabilities
LibreOffice 6.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 115 Bug Fixes

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows

LibreOffice 6.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 115 Bug Fixes
Google Likely Planning to Launch Android Auto in More Countries Soon

Four new countries show up and go dark on help page

Google Likely Planning to Launch Android Auto in More Countries Soon
Google Chrome Could Soon Block “Heavy Ads” That Use Too Many System Resources

Google working on a new ad blocker for the browser

Google Chrome Could Soon Block “Heavy Ads” That Use Too Many System Resources
Apple Wants You to Make Eye Contact When Using FaceTime

New feature corrects the attention during calls

Apple Wants You to Make Eye Contact When Using FaceTime
Samsung Accused of Lying About the Water Resistance of Galaxy Smartphones

Company sued by Australian consumer watchdog

Samsung Accused of Lying About the Water Resistance of Galaxy Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Will Copy All the New Features of the Apple Watch

Samsung’s next watch will bet big on health features

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Will Copy All the New Features of the Apple Watch
Microsoft and Partners Considering Moving Production Out of China

The trade war forces companies to look into plan B

Microsoft and Partners Considering Moving Production Out of China
Microsoft Overhauls Windows 10 Notifications

New options available in the latest preview build

Microsoft Overhauls Windows 10 Notifications