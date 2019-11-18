HP Linux Imaging & Printing Drivers Now Supported on Ubuntu 19.10 and Fedora 31

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) project has released a new version of their driver stack for Linux-based operation systems to support their HP printers and scanners on more devices and systems.

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing 3.19.11 software stack is now available to download and it brings support for several new HP printers and scanners, including HP Color LaserJet MFP M776dn, HP Color LaserJet Flow MFP M776z, HP Color LaserJet Flow MFP M776zs, HP Color LaserJet M856dn, HP Color LaserJet M856x, and HP Color LaserJet E85055dn.

But what's more important in this new HPLIP release is the fact that users can now install the drivers for their HP printers and scanners on several new GNU/Linux distributions, such as Canonical's Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), Fedora Project's Fedora 31, and Manjaro Linux 18.1.0. Of course, the drivers are only supported on 64-bit versions of these operating systems.

Job Accounting support arrives for more HP printers

Also new in HP Linux Imaging and Printing 3.19.11 is Job Accounting support for more HP printers, including HP LaserJet Managed Flow MFP E77822-28-30, HP LaserJet Managed MFP E77822-28-30, HP LaserJet Managed Flow MFP E87640-50-60, HP LaserJet Managed MFP E87640-50-60, HP LaserJet Managed Flow MFP E82540-50-60, HP LaserJet Managed MFP E82540-50-60, HP LaserJet Managed Flow MFP E72525-30-35, and HP LaserJet Managed MFP E72525-30-35.

Other than that, this release adds support for "hp-uiscan" option that lets devices scan only the backside of a page. As usual, you can download HP Linux Imaging and Printing 3.19.11 sources right now through our free software portal, but we recommend installing it from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for an out-of-the-box experience.