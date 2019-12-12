HP Linux Imaging & Printing Drivers Are Now Supported on Debian GNU/Linux 10.2

HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) software, an open-source and free print, scan and fax driver solution for HP printers and scanners, has been updated today to version 3.19.12 for Linux-based operating systems.

HPLIP 3.19.12 is here to add support for several new printers, including HP Color LaserJet Pro M256dn, HP Color LaserJet Pro M255dn, HP Color LaserJet Pro M256nw, HP Color LaserJet Pro M255nw, HP Color LaserJet Pro M256dw, HP Color LaserJet Pro M255dw, HP Color LaserJet Pro M155a, HP Color LaserJet Pro M156a, HP Color LaserJet Pro M155nw, HP Color LaserJet Pro M156nw, HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M282nw, and HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M284nw.

Additionally, HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M283fdn, HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M285fdn, HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M283fdw, HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M285fdw, HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M283cdw, HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M285cdw, HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M182n, HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M184n, HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M182nw, HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M184nw, HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M183fw, and HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M185fw are also supported by the new version.

Debian GNU/Linux 10.2 and 10.1, and Manjaro 18.1.2 are now supported

Apart from adding support for the new HP printers mentioned above, the HP Linux Imaging and Printing 3.19.12 release also introduces support for the latest Debian Buster releases, namely Debian GNU/Linux 10.1 and Debian GNU/Linux 10.2, as well as for the Manjaro 18.1.2 distribution. This means that you'll be able to use your favorite HP printer or scanner on these operating systems.

HP Linux Imaging and Printing 3.19.12 is available to download right now from our free Linux software portal and it is recommended for all HP users as it comes with support for additional capabilities of your printer or scanner. However, please keep in mind that you'll need to compile the drivers for your GNU/Linux distro, so it might be better to install them from the stable software repositories of your distro.