HP Chromebook X2 Looks to Be First Detachable Chromebook to Support Linux Apps

Support for running Linux apps is becoming a thing among Chromebook fans, and it looks like each day new Chrome OS devices are getting Linux app support.

During the Google I/O annual developer conference last month, Google announced it is working to bring support for Linux apps in future versions of its Linux-based Chrome OS operating system for Chromebooks, and the first Chromebook to receive support for running Linux applications is, of course, Google's Pixelbook.

Later, we found out that Samsung Chromebook Plus is also capable of running Linux apps, and now, according to XDA-Developers, it would appear that the recently announced HP Chromebook X2 is world's first detachable Chromebook to get support for Linux apps, which can be enabled if the user switches to the experimental Chrome OS Canary channel.

Unveiled in early April 2018, the HP Chromebook X2 sports an Intel Dual Core m3-7Y30 1 GHz processor capable of up to 2.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology and 4 MB cache, Intel HD Graphics 615 graphics processor, 12.3-inch diagonal 2K WLED-backlit touch screen with 2400 x 1600 pixels resolution, and 4 GB LPDDR3-1600 SDRAM.

More Chromebooks will receive support for Linux apps

While support for Linux apps is currently targeted at developers interested in developing their applications on high-end Chromebook devices, it would appear that Google will soon extend it to more Chromebooks. The recently announced Acer Chromebook 13 and Acer Chromebook Spin 13 are the first to support Linux app at launch.

Right now, those interested in trying out Linux app support on their Chromebook would have to enable Developer Mode and switch to the Chrome OS Canary experimental channel. We don't recommend doing so if you're looking for a stable Chrome OS experience, and we believe it won't be long until Linux app support becomes mainstream.