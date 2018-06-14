> >
Softpedia Homepage   

HP Chromebook X2 Looks to Be First Detachable Chromebook to Support Linux Apps

You can try it now in the Chrome OS Canary channel

Jun 14, 2018 11:01 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Support for running Linux apps is becoming a thing among Chromebook fans, and it looks like each day new Chrome OS devices are getting Linux app support.

During the Google I/O annual developer conference last month, Google announced it is working to bring support for Linux apps in future versions of its Linux-based Chrome OS operating system for Chromebooks, and the first Chromebook to receive support for running Linux applications is, of course, Google's Pixelbook.

Later, we found out that Samsung Chromebook Plus is also capable of running Linux apps, and now, according to XDA-Developers, it would appear that the recently announced HP Chromebook X2 is world's first detachable Chromebook to get support for Linux apps, which can be enabled if the user switches to the experimental Chrome OS Canary channel.

Unveiled in early April 2018, the HP Chromebook X2 sports an Intel Dual Core m3-7Y30 1 GHz processor capable of up to 2.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology and 4 MB cache, Intel HD Graphics 615 graphics processor, 12.3-inch diagonal 2K WLED-backlit touch screen with 2400 x 1600 pixels resolution, and 4 GB LPDDR3-1600 SDRAM.

More Chromebooks will receive support for Linux apps

While support for Linux apps is currently targeted at developers interested in developing their applications on high-end Chromebook devices, it would appear that Google will soon extend it to more Chromebooks. The recently announced Acer Chromebook 13 and Acer Chromebook Spin 13 are the first to support Linux app at launch.

Right now, those interested in trying out Linux app support on their Chromebook would have to enable Developer Mode and switch to the Chrome OS Canary experimental channel. We don't recommend doing so if you're looking for a stable Chrome OS experience, and we believe it won't be long until Linux app support becomes mainstream.

Photo Gallery (2 Images)

HP Chromebook X2
HP Chromebook X2
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Acer Chromebook 13 and Chromebook Spin 13 Will Support Linux Apps on Day One

These are the first Chromebooks to ship with Linux support

Acer Chromebook 13 and Chromebook Spin 13 Will Support Linux Apps on Day One
Google Outs Chrome OS 67 to Fix Spectre V2 on ARM Chromebooks, Add New Features

Chrome OS 67.0.3396.78 is now the new stable version

Google Outs Chrome OS 67 to Fix Spectre V2 on ARM Chromebooks, Add New Features
Google Could Let Chromebook Users Manage All of Their Android Files in Chrome OS

The Files app has received support for all Android files

Google Could Let Chromebook Users Manage All of Their Android Files in Chrome OS
Google Releases Major Chrome OS Update for Chromebooks with New Meltdown Patches

Chrome OS 66.0.3359.137 stable is now rolling out to users

Google Releases Major Chrome OS Update for Chromebooks with New Meltdown Patches

Fresh Reviews

Omensight Review (PC)

A Sherlock Holmes-esque story backed by a solid combat sytem

Omensight Review (PC)
Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android

Second-generation Nokia 6 is here with more muscle

Nokia 6 (2018) Review - Twenty-Four Carat Android
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

The main issue with the second Pillars game is that it ends

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)

The Harry Potter wannabe fails to deliver, but there's hope

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)

Latest News

Samsung Unveils Chromebook Plus V2 Convertible with New Processor, Rear Camera

Samsung's 2-in-1 convertible Chromebook got revamped

Samsung Unveils Chromebook Plus V2 Convertible with New Processor, Rear Camera
Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Fastest-Adopted Version, Fewer Bugs

Microsoft says AI helped provide smooth upgrade experience

Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Fastest-Adopted Version, Fewer Bugs
Windows 10 April 2018 Update Now Fully Available Worldwide

The update is now pushed to all compatible devices

Windows 10 April 2018 Update Now Fully Available Worldwide
openSUSE Leap 15 Linux OS Is Now Available for Raspberry Pi, Other ARM Devices

Beagle Boards, Arndale, CuBox-i, and OLinuXino are supported

openSUSE Leap 15 Linux OS Is Now Available for Raspberry Pi, Other ARM Devices
NVIDIA Rolls Out Android 8.0 Oreo Upgrade for Its SHIELD TV Consoles

The update adds a fully customizable Home Screen

NVIDIA Rolls Out Android 8.0 Oreo Upgrade for Its SHIELD TV Consoles
HP Chromebook X2 Looks to Be First Detachable Chromebook to Support Linux Apps

You can try it now in the Chrome OS Canary channel

HP Chromebook X2 Looks to Be First Detachable Chromebook to Support Linux Apps
AMD Outs New Radeon Adrenalin Edition Graphics Driver - Get Version 18.6.1

The new release improves Warhammer: Vermintide 2 performance

AMD Outs New Radeon Adrenalin Edition Graphics Driver - Get Version 18.6.1
Windows 10 on Google Pixelbook? Hell Could Soon Freeze Over

Evidence shows Pixelbook could get Windows 10-certified

Windows 10 on Google Pixelbook? Hell Could Soon Freeze Over
Control Is an Exciting New Game by Remedy Entertainment

It's no longer published by Microsoft and it's coming to PC

Control Is an Exciting New Game by Remedy Entertainment
Microsoft Explains How a Windows Security Bug Gets a Fix (Or Not)

Company details security servicing criteria

Microsoft Explains How a Windows Security Bug Gets a Fix (Or Not)