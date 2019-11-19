GRID Autosport Racing Video Game Is Coming to Android on November 26th

UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive announced today that it plans to release the GRID Autosport racing video game on the Android platform next week on November 26th.

Released two years ago on Apple's iOS platform for both iPhone and iPad devices, GRID Autosport is the ninth game in the TOCA series, developed by Codemasters. It's one of the most acclaimed racing games with console quality, intuitive tilt and touch controls, motorsport’s most challenging circuits, and some of the world’s most exciting cars.

On November 26th, GRID Autosport for Android will be released to let Android gamers start their high-speed career as a pro-racer. The racing video game will come with all the add-on content that was ever released, requires 3.9GB of free disk space, and supports the Android 9.0 (Pie) mobile operating system, as well as the following Android devices.

Supported Android devices

While Samsung users will be able to enjoy GRID Autosport on Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy Note8, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy Note9, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, Google users can install the racing game on Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL, Google Pixel 4, and Google Pixel 4 XL.

Other officially supported devices include Razer Phone, Huawei Honor 10, Huawei Mate 20, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6T, HTC U12+, LG V30+, Motorola Moto Z2 Force, Nokia 8, Sony Xperia XZ1, Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, and Xiaomi Pocophone F1. According to Feral Interactive, the game might install on other Android devices but they're not officially supported.

As far as the price goes, GRID Autosport will cost $9.99, £9.99, or €10.99, depending on your Google Play store region. For more details you can check out the minisite put together by Feral Interactive, and don't forget to take a look at the trailer below if you want to see the racing game in action. See you on the grid on November 26th!