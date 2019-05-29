> > >
GParted Open-Source Partition Editor Reaches 1.0 Milestone After Almost 15 Years

GParted 1.0.0 is now available for download

GParted (GNOME Partition Editor), the popular open-source and free partition editor software used by numerous GNU/Linux distributions, has reached the 1.0 milestone after being in development for nearly 15 years.

Developed in GTK (GNOME Toolkit) for more than 14 years, Gparted is a graphical front-end to the GNU Parted open-source partition editing utility and the official partition editor app for the GNOME desktop environment. These days, almost all Linux-based operating system ship with GParted preinstalled.

Today, after nearly 15 years in development, GParted 1.0.0 was released as a major version featuring support for the F2FS file system to read disk usage, grow, and check, the ability to enable online resizing of extended partitions, better refreshing of NTFS file systems, and port to Gtkmm 3 (GTK+3) and GNOME 3 yelp-tools.

"With this major change we bump up the major version number. This 1.0.0 release is not meant to indicate that GParted is more stable or less stable than before. Instead it means that GParted now requires gtkmm3 instead of gtkmm2. Note that several other dependencies have changed as well," said the developers in the release notes.

What's else is new in GParted 1.0.0

Among other noteworthy changes included in the GParted 1.0.0 release, we can mention removal of support for btrfs-progs utilities to manage the Btrfs file systems, the ability to save a partition layout to an HTML file, as well as support for viewing more information about version and configuration.

GParted also now lets users set a partition type when clearing the partition contents, improves File System Support rescanning, improves the information about the status of a mounted partition when formatting, and fixes numerous bugs and issues from previous releases. You can download GParted 1.0.0 right now from our free software portal.

