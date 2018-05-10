> >
Google Updates Chrome for Desktop to Fix Privilege Escalation Bug in Extensions

Chrome 66.0.3359.170 is out for Linux, Mac, and Windows

May 10, 2018 
Google released on Thursday a new stable version of its Chrome 66 web browser, version 66.0.3359.170, which is currently rolling out to Linux, Mac, and Windows users, to fix a few important security issues.

The Google Chrome 66.0.3359.170 release is here to fix a total of four security vulnerabilities, including a critical one that could lead to sandbox escape, a privilege escalation bug in extensions, a type confusion issue in the V8 JavaScript engine, as well as a heap buffer overflow in the PDFium PDF viewer component.

However, details on how these vulnerabilities could affect users are yet to be revealed with Google saying, "Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed."

Various other bugs were fixed as well

Apart from the security vulnerabilities mentioned above, Chrome 66.0.3359.170 also contains various other fixes from internal audits, fuzzing, as well as other initiatives, thanks to Google's ongoing internal security work on the Chrome web browser, which is always based on the open-source Chromium project.

With that in mind, we're urging all Chrome users to update to the new stable release as soon as possible to avoid any complications. Chrome 66.0.3359.170 replaces Chrome 66.0.3359.139, which we believe many of you out there are currently using, so go to the About Chrome page, download and install the new version (automatic process).

If you're unable to update to Google Chrome 66.0.3359.170 at this very moment, as Google said it "will roll out over the coming days/weeks," you can always download the latest release for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems through our web portal or directly from the official website.

